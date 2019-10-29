Jason Boyd, a lifelong resident of Newton County and a Mississippi Department of Transportation superintendent, was killed Saturday while clearing trees on Highway 489 in Newton County.
Boyd’s death was reported in news release Sunday morning.
A tree fell on Boyd while he was clearing debris, Newton County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Kris Hollingsworth said. Boyd was taken to Laird Hospital in Union where he was pronounced dead at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Hollingsworth said.
Boyd, 34, was well-loved by and being mourned by the Conehatta Community, Hollingsworth said.
“We’re asking everyone to keep the Boyd family in your thoughts and prayers as we seek comfort and healing for all touched by this tragic loss,” Melinda McGrath, MDOT executive director, said in a statement. “Jason served the state with distinction for over 12 years. MDOT frontline workers like Jason are often the first responders as they work to clear trees from our roadways following severe weather.”
Tree removal operations are critical for MDOT frontline workers to get state highways open as quickly as possible for other storm response efforts, according to the news release.
The region was struck by high winds and heavy rains on Friday night and Saturday morning as the remnants of what had been Tropical Storm Olga moved through the area.
Co-workers who worked with Boyd are still devastated from his death.
Michael Flood, of MDOT, said frontline jobs that Boyd performed were hard work and he was one of many who made sure transportation is safe as possible.
Flood said each district has a safety officer that conducts weekly safety meetings and daily safety huddles that are held each morning to discuss work, location and safety aspects.
The safety officer also reviews proper personal protective equipment, traffic control operations, potential dangerous situations, controlling hazards and other problems crews might face.
Visitation was scheduled Monday evening at Newton County Funeral Home-South. Boyd’s funeral is scheduled at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Newton County Funeral Home-South.
An investigation into the accident continues.
