Magnolia Middle School seventh grader Kimonte Watson, right, and his teacher Tyrikia Porter recently traveled to Oxford for the Mississippi State Science and Engineering Fair, held at the University of Mississippi. Watson won first place in the robotics and intelligent machines category. Porter is the science club sponsor.
Magnolia student wins first place at state science fair
