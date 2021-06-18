A Meridian man is in custody after fleeing during a traffic stop on Thursday.
Anthony Dion Johnson, 32, of Meridian, was arrested after a traffic stop that took place at 4 p.m. around Bonita Lakes, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
Calhoun said when deputies attempted to stop Johnson, he fled the scene and was taken into custody after stopping at an Uptown Meridian parking lot.
Johnson was charged with a suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, failure to signal, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle, disobey traffic control device, two counts of failure to signal, failure to yield right of way and seat belt sheriff’s office.
Johnson was held at a Lauderdale County Detention Facility on $39,000 bond and has been released.
His case will be heard by a grand jury at a later date.
