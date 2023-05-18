Is there a beach trip planned this month? Or perhaps a family reunion, maybe even a two-week vacation, just doing nothing? Have you enrolled your grands into College for Kids or made a stop at the Children’s Museum? Will you attend an upcoming out-of-town wedding or college graduation?
Nope, none of these are on my May calendar as I live in my nonprofit world.
You see as the U.S. marks the end of each fiscal calendar; the nonprofit world is ahead of the game. We, nonprofit organizations, write grants.
Just what does that mean?
It is an organizational thing. In order to plan events, a 501c3 organization must apply for funds through the grant system. It is the grantor and grantee way of the world.
For example: Meridian Railroad Museum (a 501c3 nonprofit organization) presents the Railfest event always the first Saturday in November. It is a free event for all ages in order to celebrate everything about railroads, especially the history, but this year we, the railroad community, will celebrate the resurgence of the rails.
Recent railroad announcements will especially uplift Meridian Union Station. First, Kansas City Southern Railway merged with Canadian Pacific Railway becoming known as CPKC, with headquarters in Kansas City. The plan is that the rail line will reach from Vancouver to Veracruz. And the big news is the line will continue to pass through our Union Station.
Returning to my nonprofit world, today I applied for grants which will continue Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour and Meridian Downtown History Walk into 2024. Visit Mississippi, assisted by Lauderdale County Tourism, brings these opportunities each year.
Another helpful grantor located in Meridian is the Community Foundation of East Mississippi. And on the state level is Mississippi Humanities Council and Mississippi Arts Commission. Without the grantors I have listed today entertainment and educational opportunities would not be available for all.
And then it is the responsibility of the nonprofit world to seek the proper grant opportunity in order to build their event.
Yes, it is that time of the year. Just remember next fall or spring, when enjoying Meridian Railfest or Meridian Downtown History Walk, that on a day in May it was all made possible by the writing and awarding of a grant, made possible by the benevolence of a grantor.
Anne McKee is the Executive Director of Meridian Railroad Museum. See her website: http://www.annemckeestoryteller.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.