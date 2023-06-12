The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
June 3
• Contempt of court for failure to comply with court order - 2527A Hwy. 496.
June 9
• Disturbance of a family - 2304 46th Ave.
• Foreign warrant/fugitive/holding - 421 Willow Ridge Dr.
• Trafficking in controlled substances - 3835 Dutton Dr., Dallas, Texas.
• Possession of a controlled substance/Fentanyl - 8232 Liberty Rd., Scott Hill, Tenn.
• Armed robbery - 5788 Blind Brown Rd., Bailey.
• Armed robbery - 2450 Huckleberry Lane.
• Probation violation - 9501A Hwy. 495.
June 10
• DUI/first offense - 3621 Pamelia Dr., Lauderdale.
• DUI/third offense or greater - 404 Dock Gator Rd., Daleville.
June 11
• Possession of marijuana in vehicle, DUI/other substance/third offense, contempt of court for failure of defendant to pay fine, disobedience of traffic control devices, motor vehicle violation-no/expired driver’s license - 4312 Long Creek Cut Off Rd.
• Court order/mandatory days - 901 MLK Dr.
• Contempt of court for failure of defendant to pay fine - 6775 New Hope Rd.
June 12
• Possession of marijuana in a vehicle, DUI/other substance/first offense, lighting equipment requirements (motor vehicle) - 21 Sunset Circle, Shubuta.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
June 9
• Disturbance - Marion Russell Rd.
• Accident no injuries - Poplar Springs Dr.
June 10
• Meet complainant - Bunk Newell Rd.
• Accident no injuries - Hwy. 19N.
• Theft - Sam Hurt Rd.
• Vandalism - Buntin Gunn Rd.
• Vandalism - Chandler Rd.
• Accident no injuries - Russell-Mt. Gilead Rd.
• Impaired driver - Poplar Springs Dr.-Dogwood Lane.
June 11
• Traffic stop - 22nd Ave.
• Traffic stop - Front St/14th St.
• Meet complainant - Jeff Davis School Rd.
June 12
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 19N/Manning St.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
June 9
• Fire alarm - Hwy. 39 (Northeast, Lauderdale).
• Emergency medical service call - Hwy. 11/80 (Russell).
• Tree down - Hwy. 19S (Southeast).
June 10
• Brush fire - Point Wanita Lake Rd. (Meehan).
• Structure fire - Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd. (Toomsuba, Lauderdale, Russell).
• Motor vehicle collision - Hwy. 45 by-pass (Clarkdale).
• Vehicle fire - I-20 (Meehan).
June 11
• Motor vehicle collision - I-20 (Meehan, Lost Gap).
• Emergency medical service call - Springhill Rd. (Clarkdale).
• Emergency medical service call - Hwy. 19S (Southeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 21 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.