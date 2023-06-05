The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
June 2
• Assault on a minor — 4524 Hwy. 39N.
• Simple assault/threat, telephone harassment — 1790 Bunk Newell Rd.
• DUI/refusal — 5603 Cooper Circle.
June 3
• Public drunk — 1102 45th Ave.
• Domestic violence, simple assault, resisting arrest — 448 Saddlebrook Dr.
• Domestic violence, simple assault — 467 Jeffery Acres Rd.
• Domestic violence — 3208 Russell-Mt. Gilead Rd.
• Simple assault threat/three counts, telephone harassment — 803 29th St.
June 4
• DUI — 1214 Dr Charles Johnson Ave.
• DUI — 535 C St.
• Domestic violence, stalking — 2610 Highland Ave.
• Public drunk, disorderly conduct — 1102 45th Ave.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
June 2
• Residential burglary — 2400 block of 36th Place, 8:40 p.m.
June 3
• Auto burglary — 1800 block of 24th Ave., 1:45 p.m.
June 4
• Stolen vehicle — 200 block of Bonita Dr., 11:18 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
June 2
• Failure to pay — 9159 Joles Rd.
• Possession of marijuana while operating motor vehicle — 3655 Knox Rd., Toomsuba.
• Simple assault — 11 Jeff Price Rd., Toomsuba.
June 3
• DUI/first offense, disobedience of traffic control devices — 1724 22nd Ave.
• DUI/first offense, failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to maintain liability — 190 Crosby Rd., Louisville, Miss.
• Motor vehicle violation-no/expired driver’s license, DUI/first offense, child endangerment/third offense, violation of seat belt law — 515 Glade Park Dr., Montgomery, Ala.
• Contempt of court for failure to comply with court order — 2527A Hwy. 496.
• Contempt of court for failure of defendant to pay fine — 3522 36th St.
June 4
• Possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI/other substance/first offense, violation of seat belt law — 110 8th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense — 826 Greer Rd., Forest.
• Simple assault — 1654 Bunk Newell Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense — 2015 Mosby Rd. E2.
• Contempt of court for failure of defendant to pay fine — 7300 Old Hwy. 80W.
• DUI/other substance/first offense, improper equipment on vehicle, failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to maintain liability, motor vehicle violation/no/expired driver’s license — 2610 Highland Dr.
• DUI/other substance/first offense, failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to maintain liability, motor vehicle/expired tag, possession of marijuana in vehicle — 8940 Lake Flora Dr., Lauderdale.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
June 2
• Observation — I-59 SB.
• Meet complainant — Constitution Ave.
• Domestic violence — Carl Price Rd.
• Safety check point — Hwy. 11/80/Hwy. 45 by-pass.
• Theft — Constitution Ave.
• Accident with injuries — Lost Horse Rd.
• Accident with injuries — Masonic Lodge Rd/Gilbert Joyner Rd.
• Safety check point — Rocky Ridge Rd.
June 3
• Safety check point — Rocky Ridge Rd.
• Traffic stop — 25th Ave/7th St.
• Armed robbery — Will Garrett Rd.
• Animal control — Butts Rd.
• Accident with injuries — Masonic Lodge Rd.
June 4
• Traffic stop — Hwy. 39N.
• Traffic stop — Hwy. 39N/Old Marion Rd.
• Improperly parked — Meehan Savoy Rd.
• Domestic violence/Bunk Newell Rd.
• Traffic stop — 8th St. Rd.
• Traffic stop — Jeff Davis School Rd.
• Safety check point — Jeff Davis School Rd.
• Safety check point — Lindley Rd.
Mississippi Department of Corrections
June 2
• Parole violation — 2923 Davis St., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
June 2
• Motor vehicle collision — Dale Dr/Hwy. 45 (Marion).
• Motor vehicle collision — Lost Horse Rd. (Northeast).
• Motor vehicle collision — Masonic Lodge Rd. (Bailey).
• Emergency medical service call — Hwy. 19S (Southeast).
June 3
• Motor vehicle collision — Masonic Lodge Rd. (Bailey).
• Motor vehicle collision — I-20/59 (Toomsuba).
June 4
• Motor vehicle collision — I-20/59 — (Toomsuba, Russell).
• Emergency medical service call — Windsor Rd. (Bailey).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 46 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
