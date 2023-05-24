The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
May 22
• Disorderly conduct — homeless.
• Malicious mischief — 1923 33rd Ave.
• Simple assault/threat, petit larceny — 5511 Manning St.
• Simple assault/two counts, simple assault/threat/two counts, willful trespassing — 3799 Causeyville Rd.
• Simple assault/threat/two counts, stalking — 8054 Van Zyverden Rd.
• Rape/statutory by administering certain substances — 506 Front St. Ext. F2.
May 23
• Auto burglary — 2300 block of Hwy. 19N, 11:56 a.m.
• Shooting — 4600 block of Poplar Springs Dr., 2:10 p.m.
• Disorderly conduct — homeless.
• Simple assault, trespassing, disturbance of a business — 2427 4th Ave. Apt. 1A.
• Assault on a minor — 107 71st Place Apt. 151.
May 24
• Child neglect — 109 38th Ct.
• Trespassing — 1636 59th Place.
• Simple assault, telephone harassment, embezzlement — 2012 18th St.
• Disturbance of a business — homeless.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
May 22
• Residential burglary — 1900 block of 12th Ave., 12:27 p.m.
• Residential burglary — 1500 block of 14th Ave., 12:52 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
May 22
• Contempt of court for failure of defendant to pay fine — 9590 Lakewood St.
• Dogs running at large/seven counts, malicious mischief/misdemeanor — 9893 Old 19N, Collinsville.
• Possession of marijuana/first offense, DUI/other substance/first offense, failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to maintain liability — 8054 Van Zyverden Rd.
• DUI/other substance/first offense, driving with suspended/revoked driver’s license, vehicle liability insurance failure/second offense, no child restraint/two counts, child endangerment/third offense/two counts — 3122 Valley St.
• Possession of marijuana/first offense, violation of seat belt law, DUI/other substance/first offense, motor vehicle/expired tag, vehicle liability insurance failure/second offense, disobedience of traffic control devices — 12871 Rocky Ridge Rd., Collinsville.
May 23
• Possession of methamphetamine with intent, possession of marijuana/first offense, DUI/other substance/first offense — 9444 Pine Springs Rd.
• DUI/first offense/two counts, use of spot lamps/two counts — 5051 Saddleview Dr., Franklin, Tenn.
• DUI/first offense, violation of seat belt law — 111 29th Ave.
• Probation violation — 620 MLK Jr Memorial Dr.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
May 22
• Accident unknown — Vimville Causeyville Rd.
• Theft — Susan Kennedy Rd.
• Accident no injuries — Hwy. 19N.
• Traffic stop — Texas Turnaround.
• Traffic stop — 8th St.
• Assault — US 80.
• Traffic stop — Center Hill/Martin Rd.
• Meet complainant — Russell/Mt. Gilead Rd.
• Safety check point — Masonic Lodge Rd.
May 23
• Traffic stop — Center Hill/Martin Rd.
• Observation — Hwy. 45N/Beaver Pond Rd.
• Vandalism — Lizelia Rd.
• Meet complainant — Old 8th St. Rd.
• Traffic stop — 18th Ave. S.
May 24
• Traffic stop — Hwy. 19S.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
May 22
• Vehicle fire — Hwy. 39/Briarwood Rd. W. (Northeast).
• Vehicle fire — Hwy. 45N/Cotton Gin Rd. (Northeast).
• Brush fire — Hwy. 45N (Northeast).
• Motor vehicle accident — Hwy. 11/80 (Toomsuba).
• Emergency medical service call — Hwy. 496 (Southeast).
• Emergency medical service call — Hwy. 19S (Southeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 31 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
