The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
June 5
• Armed robbery, murder — 107 71st Place.
• Murder — 5824 19th Ave.
• Trespassing — homeless.
• Domestic violence — 803 29th Ave. Apt. 2211.
June 6
• DUI — 450 CR 140, Quitman.
• Simple assault/threat, indecent exposure, willful trespassing/two counts — homeless.
• Malicious mischief — 626 21st St.
• Simple assault, willful trespassing — 4401 40th Ave.
• DUI/refusal — 2450 40th Ave.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
June 5
• Robbery — 2200 block of Hwy. 19N, 8:47 p.m.
• Stolen vehicles — 1400 block of 16th Ave., 10:43 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
June 5
• Fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle — 2727 43rd Ave.
June 6
• Possession of marijuana while operating a motor vehicle, DUI/first offense, motor vehicles; operation of vehicles without required proper, motor vehicles; safety belt, motor vehicle violation — 5366 Zero Rd.
• DUI/first offense, motor vehicle violation — no/expired tag, failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to maintain liability, motor vehicles; multiple beam road-lighting — 5637 Macbeth Dr. Baton Rouge, La.
• Failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to maintain liability, careless driving, warrant service — 1515 33rd Ave.
June 7
• Accident hit and run, DUI/first offense — 3678 Vera Dr. Lauderdale.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
June 5
• Stolen vehicle — Constitution Ave.
• Theft — Fairchild Rd.
• Burglary already occupied — Valley Rd.
June 6
• Traffic stop — 45th Ave/Vally St.
• Traffic stop — 26th St/Hwy. 39N.
• Accident no injuries — Chapel Hill Dr.
• Meet complainant — Hwy. 145.
• Meet complainant — Zero Rd.
• Accident with injuries — Pine Springs Rd/State Blvd. Ext.
• Accident hit and run — McKeithen Lane.
June 7
• DUI/first offense — York Rd/Lauderdale Toomsuba.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
June 5
• Alarm system sounded due to malfunction — 2103 B.
• Dispatched and cancelled en route — 2916 St Paul.
• Dispatched and cancelled while leaving station — 5th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew — 1110 13th; 506 Front St; 575 Tanner.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries — I-20.
• Not reported — 1003 College; 2114 34th; 4315 Hwy. 39.
June 6
• Brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire — 1601 Frontage.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew — 1111 Grand; 1517 Pine; 3217 Hillside; 503 Front St.; 889 1st.
• Sprinkler activation, no fire-unintentional — 806 Hwy. 19.
• Not reported — 1555 Tommy Webb; 2811 Hwy. 11; 651 46th; 7300 Newell.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
June 5
• Trash fire — Chip Pickering Dr. (Sam Dale).
• Emergency medical service call — Arundel Rd. (South).
• Tree down — Jimmy Smith Rd. (Bailey).
June 6
• Motor vehicle collision — Hwy. 19N (Suqualena)
• Motor vehicle collision — Pine Springs Rd. (Suqualena).
• Emergency medical service call — Lick Skillet Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Brush fire — Cedar Lane (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 33 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
