Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
May 31
• Domestic violence - 1819 12th Ave.
• Simple assault/threat, trespassing - 305 43rd Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - 1902 35th Ave.
June 2
• DUI/other - 343 Branch Estates Rd.
• Disorderly conduct - 2402 36th Place.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
May 31
• Auto burglary - 100 block of 15th Place, 11:45 a.m.
• Residential burglary - 1700 block of 25th Ave., 4:10 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
May 31
• Contempt of court - 2015 Mosby Rd. E1.
June 1
• Fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct:hindering police, false information to police officer, lighting equipment requirements (motor vehicle), violation of seat belt law, vehicle liability - 4921 30th St.
• DUI/other substance/first offense, failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to maintain liability, multiple beam rode lighting; failure to dim headlights, warrant service - 2423 40th Ave.
• Sale/transfer of tobacco products to person under 18 years - 4808 Great River Dr.
• DUI/first offense, failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to maintain liability, motor vehicle violation, no or expired driver’s license, multiple beam road lighting; failure to dim headlights, driving in more than one lane, wrong side - 1617 32nd Ave.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
May 31
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 39 by-pass.
• Traffic stop - 5th St.
• Meet complainant - Constitution Ave.
• Theft - Constitution Ave.
• Accident no injuries - Hwy. 80 W/North Lakeland Dr.
• Traffic stop - 65th Ave.
June 1
• Vandalism - Susan Kennedy Rd.
• Theft - 22nd Ave. S.
• Accident no injuries - Bolen Long Creek Rd.
• Accident with injuries - Causeyville Rd/Country Lane.
• Traffic stop - 42nd Ave/8th St.
• Traffic stop - 23rd Ave.
• Traffic stop - 46th Ave/8th St.
June 2
• Observation - I/59 SB.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
May 31
• DUI/other substance/second offense, driving with suspended/revoked driver’s license, controlled substance violations - 1009 Elmwood St., Port Gibson, Miss.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
May 31
• MVC with truck fire - I-20/59 (Lost Gap).
• MVC with truck fire - I-20-59 (Meehan).
• Assist with MVC - I-20/59 (South).
• Emergency medical service call - Crescent Lake Rd. (Long Creek).
• Shop fire - Masonic Lodge Rd. (Bailey).
• Shop fire - Masonic Lodge Rd. (Collinsville).
• Shop fire - Masonic Lodge Rd. (Martin).
• 18-wheeler stuck under bridge - Old Hwy. 80W/N Lakeland Dr. (Lost Gap).
• Assist - Hwy. 45N (Marion).
June 1
• Grass fire - Zero Rd. (Clarkdale).
• Brush fire - Zero Rd/Meador Rd. (Clarkdale).
• Motor vehicle collision - Causeyville Rd/Country Lane (Long Creek).
• Motor vehicle collision - Hwy. 45/Cotton Gin Rd. (Northeast).
• Fire alarm - Gilbert Joyner Rd. (Bailey, Martin).
• Emergency medical service call - Center Hill Rd. (Bailey).
• Fire alarm - Seth Cobb Rd. (Center Ridge, Lauderdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 19 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
