The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
May 17
• Public drunk, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest — homeless.
• Public drunk — 2702 10th St.
May 18
• Possession of paraphernalia — 3901 King Rd.
• DUI, giving false information — 12686 Lorraine Rd. Lot A7, Biloxi.
• Simple assault, simple assault/threat — 1001 15th St.
• Disorderly conduct — homeless.
• Public drunk — 923 46th Ave.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
May 17
• Shooting — 2400 block of 4th Ave., 2:49 p.m.
May 18
• Shooting — 4200 block of 33rd Place, 5:43 a.m.
• Robbery — 300 block of Hwy. 19N, 8:36 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle — 900 block of Bragg Ave., 2:25 p.m.
• Auto burglary — 7100 block of Hwy. 80W, 7:56 a.m.
• Auto burglary — 7100 block of Hwy. 80W, 10:41 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
May 17
• Simple assault — 6246 Confederate Dr.
• Burglary/all but dwelling, trespass/willful — 5788 Blind Brown Rd., Bailey.
• Contempt of court for failure of defendant to pay fine/two counts — 2015 Mosby Rd.
• Contempt of court — 9058 West Wood Dr.
• Motor vehicle violation specific penalty not provided, disobedience of traffic control devices/traffic light, motor vehicle failure to purchase license plate/tag, failed to possession and display of license upon demand, driving under the influence — 1327 39th Ave.
• Motor vehicle possession of marijuana while operating vehicle, DUI/second offense, child endangerment/third offense, child endangerment/third offense, violation of seat belt law, careless driving.
May 18
• Contempt of court for failure of defendant to pay fine, probation violation — 5839 40th Ct.
• Grand larceny; motor vehicle, second or subsequent offense, parole violation — 6458 BW Johnson Rd.
• Foreign warrant; fugitive; holding — 3101 36th Ave.
• Contempt of court for failure of defendant to pay fine — 4524 Hwy. 39N D15.
• DUI/fourth and subsequent without regard to time period — 25 Main Ave., DeKalb.
• Felon in possession of firearm, felony DUI/fourth offense — 386 Raymond Rd., Jackson.
May 19
• DUI/first offense, disobedience of traffic control devices, contempt of court for failure of defendant to pay fine — 2221 32nd Ave.
• Failure to answer a citation, pay fines, penalties — 4405 25th Ct.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
May 15
• Meet complainant — Pine Springs Rd.
May 16
• Traffic stop — Hwy. 19N.
May 17
• Traffic stop — Hwy. 39 bypass.
• Accident with injuries — Poplar Springs Dr.
• Accident no injuries — Russell-Mt. Gilead Rd.
May 18
• Accident no injuries — Russell-Mt. Gilead Rd.
• Vandalism — Pamelia Dr.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Friday.
May 17
• Motor vehicle accident — Poplar Springs Dr. (Northeast).
• Vehicle fire — Will Garrett Rd. (Toomsuba/Russell).
• Assist — Marion Dr. (Marion).
• Motor vehicle accident — I-20 mm 124 EB (Meehan).
• Emergency medical service call — Hwy. 19S (Southeast).
May 18
• Assist — Hillview Dr. (Sam Dale).
• Motor vehicle accident — Hwy. 19N (Suqualena).
• Assist — Cook Rd. (Bailey).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 38 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.