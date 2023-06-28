The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

June 23

• Public drunk, willful trespassing - 26 Magnolia St., Hickory.

• Simple assault - 2907 Chandler St. Apt. 10.

• Shoplifting - 9960 Grissom Rd., Bailey.

• Domestic violence, simple assault - 2701 52nd St. Apt. 116.

• Malicious mischief, simple assault - 1604 17th Ave.

• DUI - 2002 22nd Ave. Hts.

June 24

• Domestic violence - 6562 King Rd.

• Simple assault - 1719 Hwy. 19N Apt. 96.

• DUI/refusal - 316 w Linda St., Quitman.

June 25

• Simple assault/threat - 910 42nd Ave. Apt. 1404.

• Possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct, disturbance of a business - 112 34th Ave.

• Domestic violence - 2714 27th St.

June 26

• Simple assault/threat, disorderly conduct, public profanity, obstructing public streets - 2701 52nd St Apt. 116.

• Willful trespassing, disturbance of a business - homeless.

• Disorderly conduct - 4522 24th St.

• Disorderly conduct - 5226 Vally St.

• Possession of stolen firearm, controlled substance violations/three counts - 803 29th St. 722.

• Shoot into a dwelling - 2015 Mosby Rd. D4.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.

June 23

• Shooting - 700 block of 26th Ave., 11:06 a.m.

June 24

• Commercial burglary - 300 block of 17th St., 4:18 p.m.

June 26

• Robbery - 100 block of North Hills St., 12:24 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 100 block of Hwy. 19N, 9:58 a.m.

• Stolen vehicle - 3400 block of Poplar Springs Dr., 3:01 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 500 block of 41st Ave., 9:57 a.m.

• Shooting - 2700 block of 11th St., 7:56 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

June 26

• Hold for court order return - 1414 14th Ave.

• Tampering with physical evidence - 2428 Old Marion Rd. C24

June 27

• Warrant service - 151 Amos Lane, Stonewall.

• Possession of marijuana, DUI/other substance/first offense, lighting equipment requirements (motor vehicle), switch tag - 6775 Autumn Lane.

• Probation violation - 2222 29th Ave.

• Warrant service - 2015 Mosby Rd. D-4.

• DUI/third offense or greater - 10147 Hwy. 19N.

June 28

• DUI/first offense, reckless driving - 4315 N Hwy. 39.

• Contempt of court for failure of defendant to pay fine - 2286 Old Wire Rd.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.

June 26

• Suspicious person - Hwy. 19N.

• Accident no injuries - Collinsville Rd.

• Theft - 22nd Ave.

• Meet complainant - Russell Topton Rd/Cotton Gin.

• Accident no injuries - Pine Lake Rd.

• Vandalism - Center Hill Martin Rd.

• Grand larceny - 24th Ave.

• Disturbance - Hwy. 19N.

• Accident no injuries - Will Garrett Rd.

June 27

• Accident hit and run - Hwy. 19N.

• Traffic stop - I-20/59 EB.

• Theft - Constitution Ave.

• Theft - Newton Co. Martin Rd.

• Traffic stop - Hwy. 19 SB.

June 28

• Traffic stop - Hwy. 145.

Fire Runs

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.

June 26

• Emergency medical service call - Breckenridge Dr.

• Fire alarm - Espey Hedgepeth Rd.

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.