The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
June 23
• Failure to pay — unknown address.
• Contempt of court for failure of defendant to pay fine — 3717 Highland Ave.
• Shoot into dwelling, aggravated assault — 609 38th Ave.
• Probation violation — 305 Pearl Dr., Pearl.
• Warrant service/two counts — 4909 Shumate Rd.
• Possession of a controlled substance/methamphetamine — 355 Big Game Way, Loganville, Ga.
June 24
• Warrant service — 918 62nd Ave.
• Contempt of court for failure of defendant to pay fine — 1209 6th St.
• DUI/other substance/first offense — 4920 Otis Seal Dr.
• Burglary/all but dwelling, receiving stolen property — 11722 Susan Dr., Collinsville.
• DUI/first offense, motor vehicle; failure to purchase license plate/tag, driving with suspended/revoked driver’s license, failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to maintain liability — 2708 State Blvd.
• Warrant service — 316 W Linda St., Quitman.
• DUI/first offense, child endangerment/third offense, child endangerment/third offense, motor vehicles; driving on roadways lined for traffic improper — 5925 Old Hwy. 80 West Lot 4.
• Burglary/all but dwelling, failure to pay, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids — 11774 Old Hwy. 80W.
June 25
• Contempt of court for failure of defendant to pay fine — 319 Rubush Ave.
• Trafficking in controlled substances — 115 Artenzie Clark Rd. Daleville.
• Contempt of court for failure to comply with court order — 901 MLK Dr.
• DUI/first offense, Multiple-beam road-lighting; failure to dim headlights — 7585 Julie Ann Dr., Saraland, Ala.
• DUI/other substance/first offense, multiple beam road-lighting; failure to dim headlights, motor vehicle violation-no/expired license, failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to maintain liability — 2607 41st Ave.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
June 23
• Accident no injuries — Briarwood Rd/Northeast Lauderdale.
• Theft — Bigelow Rd.
• Accident no injuries — Allen Swamp Rd.
June 24
• Observation — Hwy. 19N.
• Burglary — Meehan Savoy Rd.
• DUI/first offense — Front St.
• Traffic stop -Hwy. 45N.
• Traffic stop — Hwy. 19N.
June 25
• Traffic stop — 8th St.
• Accident no injuries — Fisher Rd.
• Meet complainant — Bolen Long Creek Rd.
• Rape/attempted — 19th Ave.
June 26
• Suspicious person — Hwy. 19N.
• Accident no injuries — Collinsville Rd.
• Theft — 22nd Ave.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
June 23
• Speeding 30-39 in work zone, littering, failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to maintain liability, possession of marijuana in vehicle, DUI/other substance — 204 Valentine Ave., Quitman.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
June 23
• Emergency medical service call — Windsor Rd. (Bailey).
June 24
• Emergency medical service call — Fox Rd. (Southeast).
• Structure fire — Old 8th St. Rd. (Lost Gap, Suqualena, Collinsville).
June 25
• Structure fire — Susan Dr. (Collinsville, Suqualena, Martin).
• Grass fire — Hwy. 45N/Old Lauderdale Lizelia Rd. (Lauderdale).
• Motor vehicle accident — I-20 MM/125 EB. (Meehan, Lost Gap).
• Motor vehicle accident — I-20 MM/165 WB (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 19 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
