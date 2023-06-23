Please e-mail all calendar briefs to cowens@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.

Saturday, June 24

• 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. - Meehan Volunteer Fire & Rescue presents Meehan Day - Pulled pork plates and Half BQ Chicken Plates $10. Served with baked beans, potato salad & bread. Whole Boston Butts $35 (preorder). To order contact Margie Blackwell, 601-938-0443 or Pattie Duke, 601-479-3333 or Wayne Robinson, 601-934-6389. Homemade cakes, pies & other goodies will be available for purchase. All proceeds benefit Meehan Volunteer Fire & Rescue.

• 7 p.m. - Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamboat on the main campus of Meridian Community College in the McCain Theatre. Purchase tickets online at Meridian Community College website.

Sunday, June 25

• 10 a.m. - Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church will be celebrating its 90th Anniversary. The theme is “Celebrating God’s Faithfulness”, 1 Corinthians 1:9. Guest minister is Dr. Henry Armington. Rev. William C. Griffin Jr., Pastor.

• 3 p.m. - Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamboat on the main campus of Meridian Community College in the McCain Theatre. Purchase tickets online at Meridian Community College website.

Monday, June 26

• 2:30 p.m. - Join the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library this summer for Movie Mondays. To go along with our Summer Reading Theme “All Together Now”, we’ll take a cinematic journey through various films based on kindness, friendship, and unity. The film will be in the Activity Room, and popcorn will be provided. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult through the duration of the film.

Tuesday, June 27

• 3:30 p.m. - Summer Reading Chess Club at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. All ages are welcome no matter your skill level. Every Tuesday in June and July.

Thursday, June 29

• 6-9 p.m. - Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian presents Mingle at the Museum. Adults 21 and up are invited to attend MCM-Meridian Partners’ carnival night fundraising event. Taking place outdoors, Mingle at the Museum presents playful carnival games, live music, festive fair food, and plenty of opportunities to win grand prizes. Tickets are $25 per person and include 1 food truck ticket. Additional truck and drink tickets will be available for purchase at the event. FMI: Call 601-512-0270.

Saturday, July 1

• 7 p.m. Come dance with us at VFW Post 79, 5614 Old Hwy. 80W, and enjoy a live band for only $10 door charge, and bring a friend. There will be a Line Dance Contest at 9 p.m.

• 8 a.m.-12 p.m. - Earth’s Bounty at Singing Brakeman Park - seasonal festival featuring the freshest farmer’s market produce, locally made products, plants, and more. Kid’s activities, live music, and special demonstrations throughout the season. Held on the first Saturday of each month April through November.

Monday, July 3

• 2:30 p.m. - Join the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library this summer for Movie Mondays. To go along with our Summer Reading Theme “All Together Now”, we’ll take a cinematic journey through various films based on kindness, friendship, and unity. The film “The Sandlot” will be in the Activity Room, and popcorn will be provided. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult through the duration of the film.

Monday, July 10

• 2:30 p.m. - Join the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library this summer for Movie Mondays. To go along with our Summer Reading Theme “All Together Now”, we’ll take a cinematic journey through various films based on kindness, friendship, and unity. The film will be in the Activity Room, and popcorn will be provided. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult through the duration of the film.

Tuesday, July 11

• 3:30 p.m. - Summer Reading Chess Club at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. All ages are welcome no matter your skill level. Every Tuesday in June and July.

Monday, July 17

• 2:30 p.m. - Join the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library this summer for Movie Mondays. To go along with our Summer Reading Theme “All Together Now”, we’ll take a cinematic journey through various films based on kindness, friendship, and unity. The film “Remember the Titans” will be in the Activity Room, and popcorn will be provided. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult through the duration of the film.

Tuesday, July 18

• 3:30 p.m. - Summer Reading Chess Club at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. All ages are welcome no matter your skill level. Every Tuesday in June and July.

Thursday, July 20

• All day - Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will be at East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park, Hwy. 11 South by the National Guard entrance. Will continue through Monday, July 24.

Monday, July 24

• 2:30 p.m. - Join the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library this summer for Movie Mondays. To go along with our Summer Reading Theme “All Together Now”, we’ll take a cinematic journey through various films based on kindness, friendship, and unity. The film will be in the Activity Room, and popcorn will be provided. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult through the duration of the film.

Tuesday, July 25

• 3:30 p.m. - Summer Reading Chess Club at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. All ages are welcome no matter your skill level. Every Tuesday in June and July.

Thursday, July 27

• 7:30 p.m. - An evening with Smokey Robinson at the MSU Riley Center. For tickets visit msurileycenter.com or call the Box Office at 601-696-2200. Tickets $100 to $165.

Sunday, July 30

• 2 p.m. - Mississippi Mission’s Ministry of El Bethel Missionary Baptist Church will host an event “My Cup Runneth Over.” FMI: contact President Gwen Powe, 601-479-6645 or Ethel Radcliff, 601-286-3581.

Monday, July 31

• 2:30 p.m. - Join the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library this summer for Movie Mondays. To go along with our Summer Reading Theme “All Together Now”, we’ll take a cinematic journey through various films based on kindness, friendship, and unity. The film will be in the Activity Room, and popcorn will be provided. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult through the duration of the film.