Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
June 21
• Trespassing, telephone harassment - 7950 Pine Springs Rd.
• Disorderly conduct - 1418 45th Ave.
• Simple assault/threat - 7100 Old Hwy. 80W.
June 22
• Domestic violence - 788 Ponta
• Disorderly conduct - 310 56th Ave.
• Domestic violence, simple assault/threat - 3005 7th St. • Assault on a minor/two counts - 1721 14th Ave.
June 23
• Disorderly conduct, public drunk - 2422 36th Place.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
June 21
• Robbery - 4600 block of Poplar Springs Dr., 8:18 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle - 100 block of South Frontage Rd., 9:27 p.m.
• Shooting - 4300 block of Highland Park Dr., 4:53 p.m.
June 22
• Commercial burglary - 2400 block of North Hills St., 12:21 a.m.
• Commercial burglary - 2800 block of North Hills St., 3:51 p.m.
June 23
• Commercial burglary - 2100 block of Hwy. 39N, 3:39 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
June 21
• Photographing or filming another without permission - 9385 James Dr., Collinsville.
• Fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle, felony/fleeing pursuit - 8255 Headstart Rd.
• Contempt of court for failure of defendant to pay fine - 2605 52nd St B10.
June 22
• Receiving stolen property - 3230 Cumberland Rd., Ocean Springs, Miss.
• Controlled substance-sell, transfer, distribute, possess/two counts - 2286 Old Wire Rd.
June 23
• Foreign warrant; fugitive; holding - 1546 48th Ave.
• DUI/other substance/first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired tag, driving with suspended/revoked driver’s license, failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle maintain liability - 9415 Hwy. 495 LT5.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
June 21
• Meet complainant - Constitution Ave.
• Accident no injuries - North Shore Dr/Hwy. 11/80.
• Traffic stop - 2nd St. S.
• Meet complainant - Packy Rd.
• Missing person - 22nd Ave. S.
• Shooting - 19th Ave.
June 22
• Theft - 14th St.
• Observation - 2nd St. S.
• 21st Ave/10th St.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
June 21
• Speeding 30-39 MPH over limit, failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to maintain liability, DUI/other substance/first offense, possession of marijuana in vehicle - 2974 Wilson Rd., Bailey.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
June 21
• Structure fire - Fairchild Rd. (Lost Gap, Suqualena).
• Emergency medical service call - Willie Chandler Rd. (Lauderdale).
• Motor vehicle accident - Arundel Rd/Hwy. 80 (Lost Gap).
June 22
• Motor vehicle accident - Old Hwy. 45N.
• Emergency medical service call - Fellowship Rd.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 49 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
