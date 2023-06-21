The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
June 16
• Trespassing - 480 56th Ave.
• Domestic violence, resisting arrest - 2254 39th Ave.
• Public drunk - homeless.
June 17
• Domestic violence - 3805 Old Rock Rd., Porterville.
• Trespassing, public drunk - 2116 15th Ave.
• Public drunk - 1421 26th Ave. Apt. 4.
• Domestic violence - 1418 45th Ave.
• Domestic violence - 3804 37th St.
June 18
• Domestic violence/two counts - 2904 8th Ave.
• Simple assault - 523 56th Ave.
June 19
• Disturbance of a business - 918 38th Ave.
• Simple assault/two counts, malicious mischief, disturbance of a business, trespassing, disorderly conduct - 7014 Center Hill Rd., Bailey.
• Simple assault/threat, telephone harassment, uttering - 3401 55th Place.
June 20
• Trespassing - homeless.
• Simple assault/threat, disturbance of a business, littering - homeless.
• Domestic violence - 106 Cherry Ct. Hueytown, Ala.
• Carrying a concealed weapon, public drunk - 532 54th Ave.
June 21
• Domestic violence - 5806 Mosby Rd.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Wednesday.
June 16
• Stolen vehicle - 3900 block of Royal Rd., 7:31 a.m.
• Residential burglary - 3000 block of 40th St., 5:04 p.m.
• 5600 block of Vally St., 8:03 p.m.
June 18
• Shooting - 5000 block of Hwy. 493, 2:18 a.m.
June 19
• Robbery - 2500 block of 67th Ave. Loop, 4:08 p.m.
June 20
• Auto burglary - 5800 block of 5th St., 9:53 a.m.
• Auto burglary - 2300 block of Poplar Springs Dr., 12:58 p.m.
• Residential burglary - 1700 block of 33rd Ave., 6:33 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 20 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
June 20
• DUI/other substance/first offense, motor vehicle violation - no/expired driver’s license, failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to maintain liability, disobedience of traffic control devices - 17 Pretty Branch Rd., Cuba, Ala.
• Burglary; inhabited dwelling house whether armed or not - homeless.
• Probation violation - 1600 Kalem Rd., Morton.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Wednesday.
June 20
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 19N.
• Traffic stop - Arthur St.
• Accident no injuries - Hwy. 80W.
• Meet complainant - CA Pickard Rd.
• Burglary in progress - Hwy. 80W.
• Burglary to vehicle - Hwy. 19N NB
• Traffic stop - Will Garrett Rd.
• Disturbance - Omitted Rd.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Wednesday.
June 16
• Fire alarm - Old 8th St. Rd. (Suqualena, Lost Gap).
• Assist - Shiloh Vimville R. (Southeast
• Grass fire - E. Parkway S. (Lauderdale).
• Assist - Minnow Bucket Rd. (Lauderdale).
• Assist - R Irby Rd/Vimville Causeyville Rd.
• Motor vehicle accident - Shannon Rd/Hwy. 19S (Southeast).
June 17
• Assist - Valley Rd.
• Structure fire - Long Creek Cut Off Rd. (Long Creek, Causeyville, Southeast.)
• Emergency medical service call - Pine Springs Rd. (Bailey.)
June 18
• Emergency medical service call - Myers Rd. (Lauderdale).
• Emergency medical service call - George Butler Rd. (Southeast).
• Emergency medical service call - Blizzard Rd. (Bailey).
• Emergency medical service call - Hwy. 19S (Southeast).
• Emergency medical service call - Hwy. 493 (Bailey).
June 19
• Structure fire - Clear Creek Dr. (Russell, Marion, Toomsuba).
• Assist - Causeyville Rd. (Long Creek).
• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 45 by-pass on ramp from Dale Dr. (Marion).
• Structure fire - Hilltop Rd. (Bailey, Martin).
June 20
• Emergency medical service call - Stinson Cemetery Rd. (Clarkdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 23 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
