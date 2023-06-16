The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

June 14

• Trespassing - 2209 19th St.

• Simple assault/trespassing - 1304 37th Ave.

• Shoplifting - 5118 Manning St.

• Disorderly conduct - 626 21st St.

• Willful trespassing, disturbance of a business - 539 Poplar Ridge Dr.

• Receiving stolen property - 2077 CR 371, Enterprise.

• Foreign warrant fugitive; holding, parole violation.

June 15

• Disturbing the peace - 1109 45th Ave.

• Arson/dwelling - 305 43rd Ave.

• Shoplifting/felony - 107 71st Place A-69.

• Shooting into dwelling - 2015 Mosby Rd. D8.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.

June 14

• Shooting - 2200 block of 26th Ave., 11:51 a.m.

June 15

• Commercial burglary - 2300 block of North Frontage Rd., 2:02 a.m.

• Shooting - 2400 block of Grandview Ave., 11:06 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

June 14

• Warrant service - 5980 Russell Topton Rd.

• Foreign warrant; fugitive holding.

• Malicious mischief/felony/two counts.

• Contempt of court for failure of defendant to pay fine - 2317 Dansby Rd., Butler, Ala.

June 15

• DUI/other substance/first offense, possession of marijuana in vehicle, careless driving, failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to obtain liability - 686 CR 370, Enterprise.

• Probation violation - 2101 44th Ave.

• Felon in possession of a firearm - 129 Olhoft Rd.

• Aggravated domestic violence - 1521 25th Ave.

• Foreign warrant; fugitive; holding - 1444 Womack Rd., Utica, Miss.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.

June 14

• Welfare check - Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd.

• Meet complainant - 22nd Ave. S.

• Accident no injuries - Will Garrett Rd.

• Accident no injuries - Vimville Causeyville Rd.

June 15

• Traffic stop - I-20/59 WB.

• Meet complainant - S.L. Wilson Rd.

• Meet complainant - Bronson Rd.

• Meet complainant - Shiloh Vimville Rd.

• Accident no injuries - Mosley Crossing Rd.

Fire Runs

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.

June 14

• Motor vehicle accident - I-20/mm 130 EB (Lost Gap).

• Emergency medical service - Grissom Rd. (Bailey).

June 15

• Vehicle fire - Rabbit Rd. (Sam Dale).

• Structure fire - Shiloh Vimville Rd. (Southeast, Long Creek, Causeyville).

• Assist - King Rd./Hwy. 495 (Bailey).

• Emergency medical service call - Hwy. 494 (Collinsville).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 36 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.