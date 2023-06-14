The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
June 9
• Domestic violence — 4433 27th St.
• DUI — 9229 West Lauderdale Rd., Collinsville.
• Telephone harassment, trespassing — 1824 36th St.
• Domestic violence — 4224 37th Ave.
• DUI — 3537 Knox Rd., Toomsuba.
• DUI, disorderly conduct — 4751 Cambridge Dr., Northport, Ala.
June 10
• Disturbance of a business — 803 29th St. Apt. 713.
• DUI/refusal — 2820 9th St.
June 11
• Domestic violence — 1319 MLK Jr. Dr.
June 12
• DUI/other — 1923 33rd Ave.
• Simple assault/two counts — 814 Old Newton Rd., Daleville.
• Disturbing the peace — homeless.
June 13
• DUI — 110 Mahalia Dr., Philadelphia, Miss.
• Public drunk, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest — 327 Thorntree Dr., Livingston, Texas.
June 14
• Disturbance of a family — 4708 25th St.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Tuesday.
June 10
• Commercial burglary — 6800 block of Hwy. 80W, 4:19 a.m.
June 11
• Stolen vehicle — 1400 block of 24th Ave., 7:53 a.m.
• Shooting — 900 block of 45th Ave., 9:43 a.m.
June 12
• Residential burglary — 2800 block of 41st Ave.
June 13
• 2200 block of Hwy. 39N, 2:44 a.m.
• Residential burglary — 5900 block of 2nd St., 4:47 p.m.
• Shooting — 2400 block of Old Marion Rd., 2:58 p.m.
• Shooting — 2100 block of 30th Ave., 6:36 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 22 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
June 12
• Controlled substance/possession of paraphernalia — 3780 Sunset Dr., Toomsuba.
June 13
• DUI/first offense, Multiple-beam road-lighting; failure to dim headlights, disobedience of traffic control devices, driving with suspended/revoked driver’s license, failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to maintain liability — 2521 Hwy. 496.
• Malicious mischief/two counts — 922 Graham Rd., DeKalb.
• Possession of a controlled substance/methamphetamine — 1724 33rd Ave.
June 14
• Aggravated domestic violence/two counts — 9375 Kewanee Rd.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
June 12
• Traffic stop — Hwy. 19N Manning St.
• Meet complainant — Constitution Ave.
• Observation — Hwy. 19N.
• Pick up wanted — 25th Ave.
June 13
• Traffic stop — 8th St.
• Theft — Sam Rd.
• Meet complainant — 22nd Ave. S.
• Theft — Constitution Ave.
• Theft — Honeysuckle Dr.
• Accident no injuries — Zero Rd.
• Theft — Long Creek Cut Off Rd.
• Domestic violence — Dale Dr.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
June 12
• Emergency medical service call — Extension Rd. (Lauderdale).
• Grass fire — I-20/59 mm 161 WB (Russell).
• Emergency medical service call — Whitaker Rd. (Southeast).
• Emergency medical service call — Gene Carr Rd. (Southeast).
June 13
• Motor vehicle collision — I-20 (Meehan).
• Emergency medical service call — Pine Tree Dr. (Lost Gap).
• Motor vehicle collision — I-20/59 (Toomsuba).
• Assist — Creetview Circle (Clarkdale).
• Emergency medial service call — Bynum Rd. (Clarkdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 40 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.