The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
June 7
• Disorderly conduct, public drunk, resisting arrest — 2608 17th St.
• Willful trespassing, disturbance of a business — homeless.
• Public drunk — 1771 Marion Russell Rd. Apt. 36.
• Willful trespassing, simple assault threat, telephone harassment — 1420 H Carnagey Rd.
• Stalking, telephone harassment — 1200 61st Ct.
• Disorderly conduct — 1207 33rd Ave.
• Domestic violence — 5118 Manning St.
June 8
• Disorderly conduct/two counts, public drunk — 6516 North Hills St.
• Simple assault/threat — 28 CR 1581, Quitman.
• Controlled substance, sell, transfer, distribute, possession, controlled substance violations, counterfeit substance/possession with intent — 2105 31st St.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
June 7
• Church burglary — 3700 block of 8th St., 6:54 p.m.
• Stolen vehicle — 1800 block of 24th St., 11:38 p.m.
June 8
• Robbery — 3000 block of 7th St., 3:11 p.m.
• Stolen vehicle — 400 block of Willow Ridge Dr., 5:13 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle — 22nd Ave. area of I-20/59, 6:46 p.m.
• Stolen vehicle — 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 1:29 p.m.
• Residential burglary — 1200 block of 27th Ave., 7:33 a.m.
• Shooting — 2300 block of 34th Ave., 3:18 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
June 7
• Parole violation — 1601 26th Ave.
• Possession of controlled substance/classified as schedules drugs — 1225 Dr Brock Rd.
June 8
• DUI/other substance/first offense, careless driving, failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to obtain liability — 107 71st Place.
• Compulsory school attendance requirement — 107 71st Place.
• Court order/mandatory days — 2427 4th Ave.
• Simple domestic violence/first offense — 9402 Pleasant Ridge Rd.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
June 7
• DUI/first offense — York Rd/Lauderdale Toomsuba.
• Meet complainant — Constitution Ave.
• Theft — Grissom Rd.
• Burglary — S.L. Wilson Rd.
• Meet complainant — Hwy. 80W.
• Drowning — KOA Campground Rd.
• Traffic stop — Hwy. 39N.
June 8
• Meet complainant — Constitution Ave.
• Theft — McGlothin Rd.
• Meet complainant — 22nd Ave. S.
• Stolen vehicle — Ponds Rd.
• Accident no injuries — Hwy. 39.
• Armed robbery — Hwy. 145.
• Unknown trouble — Fisher Rd.
• Domestic violence — Pleasant Ridge Rd.
• Stolen vehicle — Old Hwy. 19 SE.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
June 8
• License plate: no tag, expired tag or improper tag, failed to possession and display of license upon demand, vehicle liability insurance failure/2nd offense, failure to comply with requests of officer, false information to police officer.
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Friday.
June 8
• Dispatched and cancelled en route — 6100 H.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew — 1715 35th; 416 18th; 5118 Manning; 917 42nd.
• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire — 100 26th.
• Passenger vehicle fire — 1800 5th.
• Not reported — 5121 5th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Friday.
June 7
• Drowning — KOA Campground Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Vehicle fire — I/59 (Meehan, Lost Gap).
• Emergency medical service call — TM Jones Rd. (Clarkdale).
• Emergency medical service call — Hwy. 19N. (Collinsville).
June 8
• Trash fire — Old Hwy. 80W (Meehan, Lost Gap).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 49 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.