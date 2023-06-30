The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

June 28

• Burglary; all but dwelling - 7455 Lizelia Rd., Marion.

• Disorderly conduct, trespassing, resisting arrest/two counts - 1819 12th Ave.

• Domestic violence - 3400 21st St.

• Domestic violence - 3703 Paulding St.

• Simple assault/threat - 1418 45th Ave.

• False pretenses - 1819 12th Ave.

June 29

• Trespassing, resisting arrest - 6319 32nd St.

• Shoplifting, willful trespassing - 1521 25th Ave., Apt. 6.

• Disorderly conduct - 6605 Stennis Rd.

• Disorderly conduct - 1040 Aycock Rd.

June 30

• Disturbing the peace, trespassing - 3708 20th St.

Incident Reports

June 28

• Auto burglary - 2300 block of Front St., 8:48 a.m.

June 29

• Auto burglary - 700 block of 24th Ave., 9:50 a.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

June 28

• Controlled substance violations/two counts - 3491 Lick Skillet Rd., Meridian.

• Simple assault, malicious mischief/misdemeanor - 10717 Old Hwy. 80W.

• DUI/other substance/first offense, improper lane usage - 533 54th Ave.

June 29

• Trafficking in controlled substances/two counts - 802 South Hilldale St., New Albany, Miss.

• Contempt of court for failure of defendant to pay fine - 2404 D. St.

• Simple assault/two counts - 1408 39th Ave.

• Contempt of court - 1182 CR 320, Enterprise.

• DUI/other substance/first offense, motor vehicle violation; no/expired driver’s license, failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to maintain liability, violation of seat belt law, expired tag - 2401 24th Ave.

• Controlled substance violations - 1617 Willow Lake Rd.,Toomsuba.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.

June 27

• Traffic stop - Hwy. 19S SB.

June 28

• Traffic stop - Hwy. 145.

• Traffic stop - 20th St.

• Vandalism - Morgan Rd.

• Traffic stop - I-20/59 WB.

June 29

• Accident no injuries - Hwy. 80W.

• Theft - Jimmy Smith Rd.

• Meet complainant - Constitution Ave.

• Accident no injuries - Valley Rd.

• Vandalism - Stone Briar Dr.

• Vandalism - Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd.

• Pick up wanted - D St.

• Accident no injuries - Will Garrett Rd.

• Traffic stop - College Dr.

Probation violations

June 28

• Probation violation, burglary; all but dwelling - 7455 Lizelia Rd.

Mississippi Highway Patrol

June 28

• Foreign warrant; fugitive holding - 5928 Oakleigh Rd., Montgomery, Ala.

June 29

• DUI/first offense, possession of marijuana while operating a vehicle, careless driving, failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to maintain liability - 4396 Butts Rd., Toomsuba.

• Violation of seat belt law, failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to maintain liability, controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, motor vehicle possession of marijuana while operating vehicle - 5472 Richard Johnson Rd., Toomsuba.

June 30

• DUI/first offense, possession of marijuana/first offense, failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to maintain liability, driving with suspended/revoked driver’s license - 804 16th St.

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics

June 28

• Controlled substance violations - 5928 Oakleigh Rd., Montgomery, Ala.

Fire Runs

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.

June 29

• Emergency medical service call - Sandflat Rd. (Southeast).

• Emergency medical service call - Byrd Doerner Rd. (Martin).

• Emergency medical service call - Long Creek Cut Off Rd. (Long Creek).

• Grass fire - Hwy. 496 (Southeast).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 55 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.