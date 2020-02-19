The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a flash flood watch from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Thursday for Lauderdale County and neighboring counties.
Counties affected include Clarke, Jasper, Kemper, Lauderdale, Neshoba and Newton.
Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts in a short amount of time is likely, according to the Weather Service. Ongoing river flooding may be worsened.
The threat of flooding is elevated.
The heaviest rain is expected to fall in Meridian between midnight and 2 p.m. Thursday.
A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.
