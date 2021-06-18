A Lauderdale County man is custody and was arrested on several charges early Friday morning.
John Jamarquese Little, 28, of Meridian, was taken into custody after an ongoing investigation through the East Mississippi Drug Task Force, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
Calhoun said LCSD SWAT authorities executed a search and arrest warrants at around 6 a.m. on Friday on the 3400 block of Lick Skillet Road.
Calhoun said Little was taken into custody without incident.
Little has been charged with tow counts of sale of a controlled substance, two counts of sale of fentanyl and parole violation.
Little is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $300,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.