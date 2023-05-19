“What’s Driving Presidential Turnover in Mississippi?” read Inside Higher Ed’s headline last week. “Four presidents have left Mississippi’s eight public institutions since last June, with little explanation,” began the article.
In June 2022, William LaForge was abruptly removed as president of Delta State University. “IHL did not provide its own reason for the move, and the trustees did not discuss the decision publicly at the board meeting last week,” reported the Greenwood Commonwealth. Board minutes show his contract was “terminated for the Board’s convenience.”
Dr. Rodney D. Bennett planned to step down as president of the University of Southern Mississippi in June 2023 but was unexpectedly gone on July 15, 2022. “The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning decided to drastically shorten that timetable,” reported Mississippi Today. “No reason was given in the IHL news release what prompted the alteration of Bennett’s timetable.” Board minutes show his contract was also “terminated for the Board’s convenience.”
On March 2, 2023, the IHL Board placed Dr. Thomas K. Hudson, president of Jackson State University, on administrative leave. Two weeks later he resigned. “The IHL has not disclosed why Hudson was placed on administrative leave,” the Clarion-Ledger reported. Board minutes show he was to be notified the Board was considering terminating his contract “for cause.”
In April 2023, Dr. Felecia Nave was removed as president of Alcorn State University. “No reason was given for the unexpected change in leadership at Alcorn, and it is not known as of yet if Nave resigned or was terminated,” reported the Magnolia Tribune. (Board minutes were not yet published for April 2023.)
The IHL Board “has not publicly acknowledged concerns about the high rate of turnover,” reported Inside Higher Ed, adding that a statement issued by IHL Commissioner Al Rankins shed little light.
Underlying these presidential turnovers is growing faculty unrest.
There is no question that the IHL Board has the constitutional authority to act as it has. Over my 12 years on the board we removed a handful of presidents with little public comment.
Still, the frequency and abruptness of these recent turnovers are troubling and should give trustees pause.
Articles like the one in Inside Higher Ed can impact faculty and administrative hires – who wants to move into controversy.
Additionally, the current environment may encourage those who wish to give each institution its own governing board, or establish one board for research universities and another for the other four.
Most serious would be public loss of confidence in the board.
Power given in the state constitution can be changed. That occurred in 2003 when public concern about the board led voters to reduce trustee terms from 12 years to 9 years.
Crawford is a syndicated columnist from Jackson. He served on the IHL Board from 1992 to 2004.
