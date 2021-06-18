Residents in East Mississippi can expect to see rain and gusty winds as a tropical depression passes through the area in the next 24 hours.
Ashlyn Jackson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jackson said a tropical depression coming from the Gulf Coast is expected to pass through the area Friday night until Saturday night with possible flash flooding. The area could see gusty winds, but the Pine Belt Region could be the most impacted from the storm, Jackson said
A flash flood warning has been issued for Clarke, Jasper, Kemper, Lauderdale, Newton, Marion, Forrest, Jones and Lamar counties.
Jackson said after the tropical depression passes through the area, the forecast for the upcoming week will be highs in the upper 80's with possible rain showers.
