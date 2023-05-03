Left to right: Cameron Davis, Natalie Eldridge, Libby Newell, Erica Smith and Carley Rolison sign for their sports in college in Lamar's gym on Wednesday. Davis signed with the University of Mississippi to join the dance team, Eldridge signed with East Central Community College for cheerleading, Newell signed with Mississippi State University to join the dance team, Smith signed with the University of West Alabama for track, and Rolison signed with the University of West Alabama for volleyball.