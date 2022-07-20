Exit 154B closed after truck hits overpass

Drivers traveling west on Hwy 19 near Sam’s Club will need to take a detour after a vehicle struck the I-20 overpass on Wednesday.
Meridian Police Department Sgt. Heather Luebbers said a semi truck hit the overpass causing damage to the bridge. Eastbound traffic under the overpass was diverted as a precaution.
Luebbers said eastbound traffic on Hwy 19 towards the Hwy 39 overpass will be diverted onto I-20 toward Jimmy Rodgers Parkway. Exit 154B on I-20 will also be closed.
“Drivers wishing to get to Hwy 39 bypass can take Exit 156, Jimmy Rodgers Parkway, and take Hwy 11 & 80,” she said.
Westbound traffic under the overpass is not affected, Luebbers said.
“If you’re going towards the mall, you’re fine,” she said.
The extent of the damage to the overpass was not immediately known, Luebbers said, and it is unclear when the road will reopen.
“We are asking, if possible, to avoid this area,” she said.
