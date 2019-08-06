*Independent and Constitution Party candidates did not appear on the primary ballot. Those candidates will appear on the Nov. 5 general election ballot. 

 Newton County

 

Sheriff: Randy Patrick (I), Joedy Pennington (R) 3098, Sammy R. Stevens (R) 245, Billy Pat Walker (R) 1757

 

Chancery Clerk: George T. Hayes (R) 4839

 

Circuit Clerk: Michael L. Butler (R) 4883

 

Tax Assessor/Collector: May Bender (D) 1249, Daniel "Peanut" Savell (R) 4594

 

Coroner: Danny L. Shoemaker (R) 4836

 

Newton County Supervisor

 

District 1: Kenneth E. Harris (D) 452

 

District 2: Joe Alexander 1049 (R), Richard L. Hillhouse (R) 424

 

District 3: John Everett 550 (R), Charles Moulds 580 (R), Bryan Withers (C) 

 

District 4: Charles Godwin (R) 800

 

District 5: Ritchie Leon Hillhouse 59 (R), Carroll D. Johnson 216 (D), Jacky Johnson 967 (R), Lester S. Miles, Ill 148 (R), Charles D. Scoggin (I)

 

Justice Court Judge

 

District 1: Ryan Hannar 553 (R), Scott M. Round 2196 (R)

 

District 2: Justin K. Chaney 1009 (R), George L. (Butch) Meaders, Jr (R) 855 , Danny Todd (R) 337, Greg Morgan (D) 839, Charlie E. Walker (I)

 

Constable

 

District 1: Robert Holder (R) 462, Mike Loper (R) 237, Mark Spence (R) 2110

 

District 2: Donny Collins (R) 1252, Chris Ferguson (R) 940

 

County Attorney: J. Douglas Smith (R)

