*Independent and Constitution Party candidates did not appear on the primary ballot. Those candidates will appear on the Nov. 5 general election ballot.
Lauderdale County
Sheriff: Billy Sollie (R) 9908
Chancery Clerk: Carolyn Mooney (R) 9803
Tax Assessor: James Rainey (R) 9800
Circuit Clerk: Donna Jill Johnson (R) 10,030
Tax Collector: Doris Spidle (R) 9935
Coroner: Clayton Cobler (R) 10,713
Lauderdale County Supervisor
District 1: Jonathan Wells (R) 2928, Dwayne Davis (D) 587
District 2: Wayman Newell (R) 1168, Loretta "Lo Lo Allen" Bennett (D) 436, Cornelius Parks (D) 237, Craig Houston (D) 677
District 3: Josh Todd (R) 2672
District 4: Joe Norwood (D) 1136
District 5: Kyle Rutledge (R) 2513, Kenneth Wilson (R) 517, Marie Franklin (D) 411
Justice Court
Seat 1: Richard L. "Ricky" Roberts (R) 2681
Seat 2: Ondray Martinus Harris, Sr. (D) 1365, Cameron Marion Coleman (D) 326
Seat 3: Paul E. Early II (R) 3106, Joseph A. Denson (D) 422, Tarquez Hopson (D) 772
Seat 4: Van M. Goodman (R) 575, Noble "Buck" Roberts (R) 1819, Danny Knight (R) 674
Constable
Seat 1: Tommie L. Coker (R) 2618
Seat 2: Ondray M. Harris, Jr. (D) 1179, Chris McFarland (D) 529
Seat 3: Mike Myers (R) 3070
Seat 4: Lee "Chuck" Roberts (R) 2833
County Attorney: Tommy Horne (R) 9765
