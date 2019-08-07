*Independent and Constitution Party candidates did not appear on the primary ballot. Those candidates will appear on the Nov. 5 general election ballot.

Lauderdale County

 

Sheriff: Billy Sollie (R) 9908

 

Chancery Clerk: Carolyn Mooney (R) 9803

 

Tax Assessor: James Rainey (R) 9800

 

Circuit Clerk: Donna Jill Johnson (R) 10,030

 

Tax Collector: Doris Spidle (R) 9935

 

Coroner: Clayton Cobler (R) 10,713

 

Lauderdale County Supervisor

 

District 1: Jonathan Wells (R) 2928, Dwayne Davis (D) 587

 

District 2: Wayman Newell (R) 1168, Loretta "Lo Lo Allen" Bennett (D) 436, Cornelius Parks (D) 237, Craig Houston (D) 677

 

District 3: Josh Todd (R) 2672

 

District 4: Joe Norwood (D) 1136

 

District 5: Kyle Rutledge (R) 2513, Kenneth Wilson (R) 517, Marie Franklin (D) 411

 

Justice Court

 

Seat 1: Richard L. "Ricky" Roberts (R) 2681

 

Seat 2: Ondray Martinus Harris, Sr. (D) 1365, Cameron Marion Coleman (D) 326

 

Seat 3: Paul E. Early II (R) 3106, Joseph A. Denson (D) 422, Tarquez Hopson (D) 772

 

Seat 4: Van M. Goodman (R) 575, Noble "Buck" Roberts (R) 1819, Danny Knight (R) 674

 

Constable

 

Seat 1: Tommie L. Coker (R) 2618

 

Seat 2: Ondray M. Harris, Jr. (D) 1179, Chris McFarland (D) 529

 

Seat 3: Mike Myers (R) 3070

 

Seat 4: Lee "Chuck" Roberts (R) 2833

 

County Attorney: Tommy Horne (R) 9765

