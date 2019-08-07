*Independent and Constitution Party candidates did not appear on the primary ballot. Those candidates will appear on the Nov. 5 general election ballot.
Kemper County
Sheriff: James Moore (D) 1845, Steven Jackson (I)
Chancery Clerk: Sherline Dee- Dansby Watkins (D) 1950
Circuit Clerk: Tracey Mccoy Murray (D) 1963, Shirley Steele Jackson (I)
Tax Assessor/ Collector: Joycelyn T. Robertson (D) 2005
Kemper County Supervisor
District I: James (Pat) Granger (D) 229, Roy Anthony Boyd (D 92), Chris Collins (D) 129
District 2: Johnny B. Whitsett (D) 315, Willie C Ellerby (D) 215, Rusty Calvert (I)
District 3: Justin Creer (D) 231, Scott Johnson (I)
District 4: Mike Luke (D) 322, Marcell Chamberlin (I)
District 5: Christopher (Chris) Cole (D) 305, Helen Shan Roberts (D) 66, Chandler "Bernard" Rush (D) 282, Christy Harbour Hamilton (I)
Justice Court Judge
Post 2: Linda Sciple Wright (D) 841
Constable
Post 1: Ray C. Williams (D) 1129, Johnny Griffin (I)
Post 2: Randy Thornton (D) 232, Michael Oliver (D) 447, Jurlean Brown (D) 226, Samuel Tisdale, Jr. (I)
Coroner: Terry Bostick (D) 829, Peggy Jones Henderson (D) 1316
