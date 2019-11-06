Unofficial general election results for Clarke County

Sheriff: Todd Kemp 4081, Kenneth Pearson 927, Karey Williams 720
Chancery Clerk: Angie Chisholm 4189, Maranda Miller Turner 1401
Circuit Clerk: Yvette Bartee 1558, Brad Gipson 1516, Paula Cooks 252 , Sally Doggett Wedgeworth 2507
Tax Collector: Andrea Monique Davis 1755, Hope Herrington 3974
Coroner: Gregory Fairchild 5033
Supervisor District 1: Darrick Marshall 938
Supervisor District 2: Lorenzo Carter 819, James E. "Buddy" Butler 302
Supervisor District 3: Greg Risher 193, Joel Speed 472, Tony Chancelor 368, Glenn L. Cook 11, Charles "Chuck" Hamrick Jr. 191, Robert Tim Ivy 37, James C Pearson Jr. 51
Supervisor District 4: Paul Mosley 986, Edward Mckenzie 189
Supervisor District 5: Mickey Long 784, Steve Neely 379
Justice Court Judge
Place 1: Tobey Bartee 2716
Place 2: Terry Bonner 2585
Constable
Place 1: Jonathan "Newman" Ivey 1335, Beverly Trotter 1597
Place 2: Ryan Evans 2597
County Attorney: Edward N Kramer 4763
