Unofficial general election results for Clarke County

Sheriff: Todd Kemp 4081, Kenneth Pearson 927, Karey Williams 720

Chancery Clerk: Angie Chisholm 4189, Maranda Miller Turner 1401

Circuit Clerk: Yvette Bartee 1558, Brad Gipson 1516, Paula Cooks 252 , Sally Doggett Wedgeworth 2507

Tax Collector: Andrea Monique Davis 1755, Hope Herrington 3974

Coroner: Gregory Fairchild 5033

Supervisor District 1: Darrick Marshall 938

Supervisor District 2: Lorenzo Carter 819, James E. "Buddy" Butler 302

Supervisor District 3: Greg Risher 193, Joel Speed 472, Tony Chancelor 368, Glenn L. Cook 11, Charles "Chuck" Hamrick Jr. 191, Robert Tim Ivy 37, James C Pearson Jr. 51

Supervisor District 4: Paul Mosley 986, Edward Mckenzie 189

Supervisor District 5: Mickey Long 784, Steve Neely 379

Justice Court Judge

Place 1: Tobey Bartee 2716

Place 2: Terry Bonner 2585

Constable

Place 1: Jonathan "Newman" Ivey 1335, Beverly Trotter 1597

Place 2: Ryan Evans 2597

County Attorney: Edward N Kramer 4763

