Senate District 33 candidates discuss workforce, education, health care

With the retirement of long-serving State Sen. Videt Carmichael, two Republicans are campaigning to represent District 33: businessman and former election commissioner Jeff Tate, and Erle “Bubby” Johnston, a former newspaper editor and public relations official at a community college.
District 33 encompasses Lauderdale County and Clarke County.
The primary election is Aug. 6. The winner of that election will take the seat, as there is no Democratic opponent on the ballot.
Jeff Tate
Since he launched his campaign in January, Meridian native Tate has advocated legislation that would offer dual-enrollment for vocational courses in high schools.
From 2009 to January, he was a Lauderdale County election commissioner. He is also the chief operating officer of Meridian Sheetrock and owner of Tate’s Fireworks.
“We need a skilled workforce,” Tate said. “That’s what we need to go towards in our district right now.”
Tate commended local government for its efforts in building an industrial park off I-20/59. The biggest challenge to economic development will be showing that there is a ready workforce in East Mississippi, he said.
“There’s a perception that we don’t have a workforce here,” he said. “I call it a perception because I don’t think it’s reality.”
A fresh-out-of-high-school workforce could combat that perception, he said.
He is “absolutely” for raising teacher pay, he said.
“Going door-to-door in Clarke County, that’s the biggest issue that comes up.”
He plans to get elected, involved in meetings and find out how high of a pay raise is possible, as well as how it should be funded.
“I think we need to look at our surrounding states,” he said. “We need to look at Alabama and ways not to just compete with them, but beat them.”
He would not be in favor of “any kind of percentage or index gas tax” increase, he said. “I couldn’t see myself voting for any kind of large increase. Before committing one way or another, I’d like to see the numbers.”
He is “strongly leaning” toward supporting Mississippi Cares, he said.
“The medical community in East Mississippi is very vital,” he added, “not just because of them getting healthcare people need, but also the amount of jobs. Right now, I think our hospitals need help.”
Erle “Bubby” Johnston
Quitman resident Johnston was co-owner and editor at the Scott County Times, then his family’s weekly newspaper. He was later vice president of public information at East Central Community College in Decatur before retiring in 2014.
“The first thing a business or industry looks at, the first question they ask (when considering coming to East Mississippi), is ‘What about your public education’ ” Johnston said.
How schools are rated, what technical programs are offered and the quality of community colleges are all factors in attracting industry, he said.
“In this area, we’re very fortunate to have the community colleges we do,” he said. “I’m prejudiced towards community colleges; I know what they do as far as workforce training and retraining.”
“I like the idea of providing as many career tech programs as we can in high schools and working with the community colleges.”
Johnston would partner with mayors, economic development corporations and local boards to draw industry to East Mississippi, he said.
“You don’t always have that cooperation and communication,” he added. “That’s a shame. I see myself as a PR person, not a politician. I don’t care who gets the credit. I’m 66 years old and I’m not doing this for a career.”
There needs to be more promotion of existing businesses and tourist spots, too, he said.
Johnston would push for “accountability” on the MAEP formula, he said.
The formula provides money for public schools and has consistently been underfunded since it was implemented in 1997.
“It has been underfunded by our state legislature for 21 of the last 23 years, and what a lot of people don’t realize is that money is not supposed to go to administration,” Johnston said. “It’s supposed to go to teacher salaries, benefits, textbooks, other structural materials, basic costs, special education, gifted education.”
“That money is supposed to help those special needs students.”
Johnston added that he has nothing against private schools or families that home school. Still, he said, money collected for public schools should go to public schools.
He referenced when the Legislature gave $2 million to private school vouchers in March as an example of misused funding.
“No one wants to pay more taxes,” he said. “Having said that, you don’t raise taxes just for the sake of raising taxes.”
“It seems to me that this is the most (fair) way to fund it, because it’s a user tax,” he said.
“I’ve heard reports that 10 cents will do a lot. You don’t want to do it overnight … maybe three cents one year, three cents the next year, phase it in and then build the fund.”
The lottery alone would take 10 years, which is more time for roads and bridges to fall apart, he said.
He added that he will need to see what funding the state has.
“Of course, I’m not (in Jackson),” he said. “I don’t see all the figures yet.”
After conversations with hospital administrators, Johnston is inclined to support Mississippi Cares, a plan from the Mississippi Hospital Association that would provide Medicaid to around 300,000 people stuck in an insurance gap. Participants and hospitals would foot the bill.
“We’ve got to be able to provide care for people who can’t afford it because of the bracket they’re in,” he said. “Mississippi Cares—what a great name, too.”
Johnston would also like to raise awareness around keeping state parks, highways and lakes litter-free, he said.
