The Secretary of State’s Office is cautioning the public about misleading letters sent before Tuesday's election.
Voters have received letters from the organization, Center for Voting Information, giving their neighborhoods a “grade” based upon voters’ alleged previous vote history according to party affiliation.
In Mississippi, voters do not register by political party so the “grade” is inaccurate. There is no such information which could be obtained to determine a voter's support or lack of support of a party since voters do not register by political party in Mississippi.
For more information about state election laws or Election Day information, visit Y’all Vote, www.yallvote.sos.ms.gov, or call the Elections Division Hotline at (601) 576-2550 or 1-800-829-6786.
