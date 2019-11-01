Mississippi 2019 general election candidate list

Statewide offices

Governor: Jim Hood (D)Tate Reeves (R), Bob Hickingbottom (Constitution), David R. Singletary (I)

Lt. Governor: Delbert Hosemann (R), Jay Hughes (D)

Secretary of State: Johnny DuPree (D), Michael Watson (R)

Treasurer: Addie Lee Green (D, )David McRae (R)

Attorney General: Jennifer Riley Collins (D), Lynn Fitch (R)

Auditor: Shad White (R)

Insurance Commissioner: Robert E. Amos (D), Mike Chaney (R)

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce: Rickey L. Cole (D), Andy Gipson (R)

State Senate

District 18: Jenifer Branning (R)

District 31: Mike Marlow (D), Tyler McCaughn (R)

District 32: Sampson Jackson II (D)

District 33: Jeff Tate (R)

State House of Representatives

District 44: C. Scott Bounds (R)

District 45: Michael T. Evans (D)

District 78: Joe C. Bradford (D), Randy Rushing (R)

District 80: Omeria Scott (D)

District 81: Steve Horne (R)

District 82: Charles Young, Jr. (D)

District 83: Billy Adam Calvert (R)

District 84: Roy May (I), Troy Smith (R)

Transportation Commissioner

Central: Butch Lee (R), Willie L. Simmons (D)

Southern: Tom King (R)

Public Service Commissioner

Central: Brent Bailey (R), De'Keither A. Stamps (D)

Southern: Dane Maxwell (R), Connie Moran (D)

District Attorney

8th Circuit Court (Leake, Newton, Scott and Neshoba counties): Steven S. Kilgore (R)

10th Circuit Court (Kemper, Lauderdale, Clarke and Wayne Counties): Michael Grace (D), Kassie Coleman (R)

Lauderdale County

Sheriff: Billy Sollie (R)

Chancery Clerk: Carolyn Mooney (R)

Tax Assessor: James Rainey (R)

Circuit Clerk: Donna Jill Johnson (R)

Tax Collector: Doris Spidle (R)

Coroner: Clayton Cobler (R)

Supervisor District 1: Jonathan Wells (R), Dwayne Davis (D)

Supervisor District 2: Wayman Newell (R), Craig Houston (D)

Supervisor District 3: Josh Todd (R)

Supervisor District 4: Joe Norwood (D)

Supervisor District 5: Kyle Rutledge (R), Marie Franklin (D)

Justice Court

Seat 1: Richard L. "Ricky" Roberts (R)

Seat 2: Ondray Martinus Harris, Sr. (D)

Seat 3: Paul E. Early II (R), Tarquez Hopson (D)

Seat 4: Noble "Buck" Roberts (R)

Constable Seat 1: Tommie L. Coker (R)

Constable Seat 2: Ondray M. Harris, Jr. (D)

Constable Seat 3: Mike Myers (R)

Constable Seat 4: Lee "Chuck" Roberts (R)

County Attorney: Tommy Horne (R)

Special election for District 5 Election Commissioner: Cory James Reece (R), Willie Mitchell Jr. (D)

Newton County

Sheriff: Randy Patrick (I), Joedy Pennington (R)

Chancery Clerk: George T. Hayes (R)

Circuit Clerk: Michael L. Butler (R)

Tax Assessor/Collector: May Bender (D), Daniel "Peanut" Savell (R)

Coroner: Danny L. Shoemaker (R)

Supervisor District 1: Kenneth E. Harris (D)

Supervisor District 2: Joe Alexander (R)

Supervisor District 3: Charles Moulds (R), Bryan Withers (C)

Supervisor District 4: Charles Godwin (R)

Supervisor District 5: Carroll D. Johnson (D), Jacky Johnson (R), Charles D. Scoggin (I)

Justice Court Judge

District 1: Scott M. Round (R)

District 2: Justin K. Chaney (R), Greg Morgan (D), Charlie E. Walker (I)

Constable

District 1: Mark Spence (R)

District 2: Donny Collins (R)

County Attorney: J. Douglas Smith (R)

Special Election for District 3 Election Commissioner: Sherry Harrison, Lesia Taylor

Clarke County

Sheriff: Todd Kemp (I), Kenneth Pearson (I), Karey Williams (R)

Chancery Clerk: Angie Chisholm (R), Maranda Miller Turner (I)

Circuit Clerk: Yvette Bartee (D), Brad Gipson (R), Paula Cooks (I), Sally Doggett Wedgeworth (I)

Tax Collector: Andrea Monique Davis (D), Hope Herrington (I)

Coroner: Gregory Fairchild (D)

Supervisor District 1: Darrick Marshall (I)

Supervisor District 2: Lorenzo Carter (D), James E. "Buddy" Butler (I)

Supervisor District 3: Greg Risher (D), Joel Speed (R), Tony Chancelor (I), Glenn L. Cook (I), Charles "Chuck" Hamrick Jr. Robert Tim Ivy (I) James C Pearson Jr (I)

Supervisor District 4: Paul Mosley (R), Edward Mckenzie (D)

Supervisor District 5: Mickey Long (I), Steve Neely (I)

Justice Court Judge

Place 1: Tobey Bartee (D)

Place 2: Terry Bonner (R)

Constable

Place 1: Jonathan "Newman" Ivey (I), Beverly Trotter (D)

Place 2: Ryan Evans (I)

County Attorney: Edward N Kramer (R)

Neshoba County

Sheriff: Eric Clark (R), Ken Edwards (D)

Chancery Clerk: Guy Nowell (R)

Circuit Clerk: Patti Duncan Lee (R)

Tax Assessor/Collector: Mike Lewis (R)

Coroner: John E. Stephens (R)

Supervisor District 1: Keith Lillis

Supervisor District 2: Kevin Cumberland (R)

Supervisor District 3: Kinsey Smith (R)

Supervisor District 4: Kevin Wilcher (R)

Supervisor District 5: Obbie Riley (D), David Carter (R)

Justice Court Judge

Place 1: Paul Payne (R)

Place 2: Johnathan 'Earl' Spears (R), Alexander Brown (I)

Constable

Place 1: Josh Burt (R), Lindsey Kidd (I)

Place 2: Keith McCrory (R), Desmond Jones (I)

County Attorney: Caleb E. May (R)

Kemper County

Sheriff: James Moore (D), Steven Jackson (I)

Chancery Clerk: Sherline Dee- Dansby Watkins (D)

Circuit Clerk: Tracey McCoy Murray (D), Shirley Steele Jackson (I)

Tax Assessor/ Collector: Joycelyn T. Robertson (D)

Supervisor District I: James (Pat) Granger

Supervisor District 2: Johnny B. Whitsett (D), Rusty Calvert (I)

Supervisor District 3: Justin Creer (D), Scott Johnson (I)

Supervisor District 4: Mike Luke (D), Marcell Chamberlin (I)

Supervisor District 5: Christopher (Chris) Cole (D), Christy Harbour Hamilton (I)

Justice Court Judge

Post 1: Mary Purvis Gully (D)

Post 2: Linda Sciple Wright (D)

Constable

Post 1: Ray C. Williams (D), Johnny Griffin (I)

Post 2: Michael Oliver (D), Samuel Tisdale, Jr. (I)

Coroner: Peggy Jones Henderson (D)

