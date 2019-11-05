McCaughn, Smith win legislative seats

Voters in two East Mississippi legislative districts chose new state lawmakers in the general election Tuesday.
In Senate District 31, Republican Tyler McCaughn defeated challenger Mike Marlow, a Democrat.
The district covers Newton County, Scott County and Northwest Lauderdale County. The seat has been held by Sen. Terry C. Burton of Newton since 1992. Burton did not seek re-election.
McCaughn, a Newton attorney, said he will continue what Burton started, by focusing on jobs, education and infrastructure.
“I am humbled that 5,400 residents of Newton, Scott and Lauderdale counties trusted me to be the voice in Jackson,” McCaughn said Tuesday night.
In House District 84, Republican Troy Smith won over Independent candidate Roy May, receiving about 75 percent of the vote in Clarke County.
The district covers most of Clarke County and the eastern section of Newton County and Jasper County.
Smith said education would be his top priority as legislator.
"I am blessed and thank the good Lord, my supports and family,” Smith said.
Smith, who has served on the Clarke County Board of Supervisors since 2012, beat incumbent Rep. William Shirley in the Republican primary in August.
