Attorney and farmer Tyler McCaughn appears to have secured the Republican nomination in the race for State Senate District 31.
He had 6,111 votes, or 75 percent of the ballots cast, with 95 percent of the precincts reporting late Tuesday night.
Fellow Republican Hampton Gardner had 1,992 votes, 25 percent.
District 31 encompasses Newton County, Scott County and Northwest Lauderdale County.
In a July interview, McCaughn said he planned to build on existing industry in his district, combat a “spread” of gang violence from Meridian and Jackson, and support agriculture.
He will face Democrat Mike Marlow in November.
“Any success is a journey” McCaughn said Tuesday night. “It’s about the people that accompany you there.”
He thanked voters in his district, who he called “good, hard-working, God-fearing people.” He added that he will be “the conservative candidate” to represent them in Jackson.
“My race will be focused on what I can do for my people,” he said when asked how he will spar with Marlow. “We’ll be ready for the race in November.”
In the race for House District 84, Clarke County Supervisor Troy Smith held a sizeable lead over incumbent Rep. William Shirley. With 22 of 30 precincts reporting, Smith held 2,134 votes, 70 percent. Shirley had 905, or 30 percent.
District 84 includes most of Clarke County and the eastern parts of Newton County and Jasper County. Shirley has represented it since 2011.
Smith declined to comment Tuesday night, saying he was waiting for more votes to come in.
The winner will face Independent Roy May in November.
Ballots in the races for State Senate District 33 and House District 83 were still being counted Tuesday night, with not enough districts reporting to determine outcomes.
District 33’s race is between former Lauderdale County Election Commissioner Jeff Tate and Erle “Bubby” Johnston, a former newspaper editor and public relations official at a local community college. The district encompasses Lauderdale County and the northern part of Clarke County.
Tate had 79 percent of the votes with 69 percent of the precincts reporting. Johnston had 21 percent of the votes.
District 83’s race is between longtime Rep. Greg Snowden and businessman Billy Adam Calvert.
