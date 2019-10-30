May, Smith discuss teacher pay, jobs in race for House District 84

After growing up as one of nine children, Roy May said he understands what it takes to make a living and raise a family.
With losses in industry, the people in House District 84 need more options for jobs, May said.
District 84 covers most of Clarke County and the eastern section of Newton County and Jasper County.
“When I was a kid there was several industries there in Clarke County,” he said. “I think that we can do better, try to bring some jobs in.”
May, a business owner and retired MDOT engineer, is running as an Independent for House District 84 in the Nov. 5 general election against Republican Troy Smith.
Attracting industry requires quality healthcare and leaders need to do something about the closures of rural hospitals, May said.
If elected, May would be in favor of some form of Medicaid expansion to help working families and keep hospitals open, he said.
He would also support pay raises for teachers and more state funding for school systems, he said.
“We have a teacher shortage in the state of Mississippi and we need to address that issue as far as keeping people in the state,” he said. “We don’t need teachers leaving.”
Smith, who has served on the Clarke County Board of Supervisors since 2012, agreed education was a top issue for the district. He beat incumbent Rep. William Shirley in the Republican primary in August.
“We need to keep education strong for our economic development,” he said. “Our teachers need to get an increase in salary.”
He also expressed concern about hospitals closing.
“We need to look at different ways to provide better and cheaper insurance and we have to keep our rural hospitals alive,” he said.
Smith highlighted a bridge project and efforts to bring in the Jones County Junior College Stonewall Petroleum Training Center as some of the accomplishments during his time on the board.
“It focuses on workforce training, from your welding courses to an oil field training course, plus college academic courses,” he said. “Students, when they get their diploma, they can go straight to work at a good rate of pay.”
If elected, Smith would work to ensure state funding goes back to the counties, he said.
“The counties are getting the short end of the stick from the state.”
Contact Roy May: Email address coleyroymay@gmail.com; phone 601-917-5718.
Contact Troy Smith: Text or call: 601-527-7991.
