Lauderdale County officials on election night were tallying results at press time and only 19 of 40 precincts reported results.
In the District 2 supervisor race, there were three competitors.
Craig Houston had a lead of 608 votes over Loretta "Lo Lo Allen" Bennett with 405 votes. Cornelius Parks trailed with 213 votes. No winner was determined at press time. The winner will face Wayman Newell, the incumbent Republican, in the general election.
Kyle Rutledge, the incumbent supervisor for District 5, had a lead of 549 in the Republican primary over Kenneth Wilson, who had 101 votes. The winner will face Maire Franklin, a Democrat, during the general election. Franklin received 162 votes.
Justice Court judges Incumbent Richard L. "Ricky" Roberts, a Republican, faced no opposition for the Justice Court seat in District 1.
District 2 Justice Court Judge Ondray Martinus Harris, Sr., an incumbent, had a 1,035 vote lead in the Democratic primary over Cameron Marion Coleman, who had 238 votes.
For the Justice Court Judge District 3 seat, Tarquez Hopson had 298 votes over Joseph A. Denson's 207 votes in the Democratic primary. The winner faces Paul E. Earley II, a Republican, in the general election.
In the Republican race for Justice Court seat for District 4, Noble "Buck" Roberts led with 442 votes, Van M. Goodman had 122 votes and Danny Knight had 96 votes.
Incumbent Republican constables Tommie L. Coker of District 1; Mike Myers of District 3 and Lee "Chuck" Roberts of District 4 all faced no opponents.
In District 2, Ondray M. Harris Jr. had an 889 vote lead over Chris McFarland's 394 in the race for District 2 constable.
District 1 supervisor Jonathan Wells, the Republican incumbent, faces Democrat Dwayne Davis in the general election. Incumbent supervisors Josh Todd, Republican, of District 3 and Joe Norwood, a Democrat of District 4 faced no opposition.
Incumbent Republicans Billy Sollie, Sheriff, Carolyn Mooney, Chancery Clerk; Donna Jill Johnson, Circuit Clerk; James D. Rainey, Tax Assessor; Doris Spidle, Tax Collector; Clayton Cobler, Coroner, and Medical Examiner all had no opponents.
Voting went smoothly at the polls and there were not any delays.
