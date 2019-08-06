Lauderdale County officials on election night tallied results well past midnight Tuesday before reporting results from all precincts at 12:45 a.m.
In the District 2 supervisor race, there were three competitors.
Craig Houston gained 677 votes to Loretta "Lo Lo Allen" Bennett's 436 and Cornelius Parks' 237. Houston fell short of 50 percent of the vote and will face Bennett in a runoff. The winner will face Wayman Newell, the incumbent Republican, in the general election.
Kyle Rutledge, the incumbent supervisor for District 5, easily won re-election in the Republican primary over Kenneth Wilson, 2,513 votes to 517. Rutledge will face Maire Franklin, a Democrat, during the general election.
Justice Court judges Incumbent Richard L. "Ricky" Roberts, a Republican, faced no opposition for the Justice Court seat in District 1.
District 2 Justice Court Judge Ondray Martinus Harris, Sr., an incumbent, won the Democratic primary with 1,365 votes over Cameron Marion Coleman, who had 326 votes.
For the Justice Court Judge District 3 seat, Tarquez Hopson had 772 votes over Joseph A. Denson's 422 votes in the Democratic primary. Hopson faces Paul E. Earley II, a Republican, in the general election.
In the Republican race for Justice Court seat for District 4, Noble "Buck" Roberts won with 1,819 votes, Danny Knight had 674 votes and Van M. Goodman had 575 votes.
Incumbent Republican constables Tommie L. Coker of District 1; Mike Myers of District 3 and Lee "Chuck" Roberts of District 4 all faced no opponents.
In theDemocrats' District 2 constable race, Ondray M. Harris Jr. won with 1,179 votes. Chris McFarland had 529.
District 1 supervisor Jonathan Wells, the Republican incumbent, faces Democrat Dwayne Davis in the general election. Incumbent supervisors Josh Todd, Republican, of District 3 and Joe Norwood, a Democrat of District 4 faced no opposition.
Incumbent Republicans Billy Sollie, Sheriff, Carolyn Mooney, Chancery Clerk; Donna Jill Johnson, Circuit Clerk; James D. Rainey, Tax Assessor; Doris Spidle, Tax Collector; Clayton Cobler, Coroner, and Medical Examiner all had no opponents.
Election officials report voting went smoothly at the polls and there were not any delays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.