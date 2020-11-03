Complete but unofficial Lauderdale County results for the 2020 General Election.
First-time voter Juliana Stevens woke up at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to cast her vote in the Baile…
Graveside services will be Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, 11 a.m., at Cagus Cemetery, Cuba, Ala., with Pastor LaBaron Hedgemon officiating. Viewing will be Friday, Nov. 6, from 5-6 p.m. at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home's Chapel, Meridian.
Graveside services will be Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Friendly Cemetery, Marion, with Rev. Willie Ray Clark officiating. Viewing will be Saturday, Nov. 7, from 12:30-1:30 p.m., at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home's Chapel, Meridian.
GILBERTOWN, Ala. [ndash] Graveside services for Faye Troutman Martin, 76, of Womack Hill, will be held Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Womack Hill Cemetery. Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements were incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Terrell Moody, 40, of Meridian, who died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at his residence.
Graveside services for Kelly Richardson will be held Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at 12 p.m., at Magnolia Cemetery, with Bro. David Hopkins officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Mrs. Kelly Richardson, age 60, of Meridian passed away Saturday,…
