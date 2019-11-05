Incumbent supervisors win re-election in Lauderdale County

Three incumbents facing challengers kept their seats on the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors following Tuesday’s general election.
Republican Jonathan Wells defeated Democrat Dwayne Davis, with 3,506 votes to 1,203 votes, securing his second term on the board representing District 1.
Wells thanked the people of the district and his family.
“Tomorrow we go back to work focusing on infrastructure, economic development, our government complex and implementing better business practices,” he said.
Wells has more than a decade of experience in teaching and coaching.
In an interview last month, he highlighted the progress on the I-20/59 industrial park project, the opening of the BWI Companies, Inc. distribution center in Marion and the implementation of a program that tracks and rates county roads for wear and tear as some of the supervisors’ accomplishments during his term.
Republican Wayman Newell, who faced Democrat Craig Houston, won his fourth term as supervisor for District 2, with 1,987 votes to 1,788 votes.
He thanked the people who helped his campaign and the constituents who voted for him.
“I am very thankful and humbled to be able to serve the people of District 2 for another term,” Newell said.
The Republican who retired from McGregor Printing in 2000 said road crews have put up eight new bridges and paved 16 dirt roads during his time in office.
Newell has said that he hopes the new courthouse project at the site of the old Village Fair Mall will bring in tax revenue for the county.
Republican Kyle Rutledge defeated Democrat Marie Franklin, with 3,644 votes to 824 votes, winning his third term as supervisor for District 5.
“I just appreciate the people of District 5 voting for me again,” he said. “It’s very humbling and I enjoy serving the people of District 5.”
Rutledge, who has a background in teaching and coaching, said the board of supervisors has made great strides in the road department.
With 100 miles of dirt roads in his district, Rutledge said he wants to get them in better shape and add more striping.
Rutledge would also like to focus on economic development and the county's courthouse project, he said.
Supervisors Josh Todd and Joe Norwood return to the board uncontested.
County supervisors in Mississippi serve four year terms. The annual salary for a Lauderdale County supervisor is approximately $44,700.
