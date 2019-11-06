Votes in the race for the 10th Circuit Court’s District Attorney were still being tallied late Tuesday night.
The position covers Kemper, Lauderdale, Clarke and Wayne County cases.
Gov. Phil Bryant appointed Republican Kassie Coleman after Bilbo Mitchell retired last year.
Democrat Michael Grace carried Lauderdale County with 10,336 votes.
At midnight, Coleman was leading by 1,268 votes, without final results form Kemper County.
The vote totals for the following counties were available:
Lauderdale County: Coleman - 10,263. Grace - 10,336.
Clarke County: Coleman - 3,136. Grace - 2,604.
Wayne County: Coleman - 4,018. Grace - 3,209.
Grace said late Tuesday night he wasn’t ready to comment with votes still being counted. Coleman could not be reached for comment.
In an interview last month, Coleman said she had 16 years of experience prosecuting felony-level cases.
If she wins the election, she would like to add more assistants and investigators and expand the pre-trial diversion program she started, she said.
Under the program, nonviolent first offenders can avoid a felony conviction if they agree to pay certain fees, undergo drug testing and monitoring, secure employment, and avoid committing new crimes, she said.
Grace, an attorney who owns a law practice in Quitman, said last month that he wanted to change the status quo and create a safer district.
Mass incarceration and pretrial detention of people who simply cannot afford bail are some of the issues in the criminal justice system, he said.
He also said he would support expanding the pre-trial diversion program.
