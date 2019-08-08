District Attorney Kassie Coleman, a Republican, and Democratic challenger Michael Grace may not have had to face opponents in their party primaries on Tuesday, but that didn’t stop thousands from casting a ballots for them.
Coleman was appointed to the 10th Circuit Court seat last November, when longtime District Attorney Bilbo Mitchell retired.
Coleman and Grace will faceoff in the Nov. 5 general election.
The 10th Circuit covers Lauderdale County, Kemper County, Clarke County and Wayne County.
In total, Coleman received 13,757 votes. Grace received 10,539.
In Lauderdale County: Coleman got 8,562 votes and Grace 3,999.
In Kemper County: Coleman got 616 votes and Grace 1,754.
In Clarke County: Coleman got 2,905 votes and Grace 1,410.
In Wayne County: Coleman got 1,674 votes and Grace 3,376.
