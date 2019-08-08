District Attorney Kassie Coleman, a Republican, and Democratic challenger Michael Grace may not have had to face opponents in their party primaries on Tuesday, but that didn’t stop thousands from casting a ballots for them.

Cassie Coleman

Cassie Coleman

Coleman was appointed to the 10th Circuit Court seat last November, when longtime District Attorney Bilbo Mitchell retired.

Coleman and Grace will faceoff in the Nov. 5 general election.

The 10th Circuit covers Lauderdale County, Kemper County, Clarke County and Wayne County.

In total, Coleman received 13,757 votes. Grace received 10,539.

Michael Grace

Michael Grace

In Lauderdale County: Coleman got 8,562 votes and Grace 3,999.

In Kemper County: Coleman got 616 votes and Grace 1,754.

In Clarke County: Coleman got 2,905 votes and Grace 1,410.

In Wayne County: Coleman got 1,674 votes and Grace 3,376.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags