Circuit clerks offices open through Saturday morning for absentee voting

All Mississippi circuit clerks' offices will be open from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Nov. 2 to accommodate those eligible to vote an absentee ballot and who are unable to come in during regular business hours of 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekedays.
Mississippi does not have “early voting” but allows absentee voting for those with a legal reason they won't be available to vote on election day, Nov. 5. Legal excuses include being out of town on election day, scheduled surgery, working during polling hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and students and active duty military who are away from their polling places.
The deadline to cast an absentee ballot in person is noon Saturday, Nov. 2. Absentee ballots by mail must be received by Monday, Nov. 4.
For those voting on Tuesday, polling places can be found on voter registration cards or by using a polling place locator on the Secretary of State's website, www.sos.ms.gov/PollingPlace/Pages/default.aspx. A sample ballot specific to the voter’s polling place is located on the Polling Place Locator website, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. An affidavit ballot may be counted if the voter provides an acceptable form of photo identification to the Circuit Clerk’s Office within five business days after the election, according to the news release For more information, visit www.msvoterID.ms.gov.
For more information about state election laws or election day information, visit Y’all Vote, www.yallvote.sos.ms.gov, or call the Elections Division Hotline at (601) 576-2550 or 1-800-829-6786.
An archive of election related articles about candidates can be found at www.meridianstar.com/elections.
