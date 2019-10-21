Circuit clerks offices open Saturday for absentee voters

All 82 circuit clerks offices in Mississippi will be open from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct. 26 to accommodate voters casting absentee ballots who are unavailable to vote on Nov. 5 in the general election.
Absentee ballots may also be cast during regular business hours from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays.
Lauderdale County voters with questions may call the circuit clerk's office at 601-482-9731. Additional information may be found at www.sos.ms.gov/vote.
An unofficial sample ballot for Lauderdale County appears with this article at www.meridianstar.com/elections.
