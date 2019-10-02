Circuit clerk's office open Saturday for voter registration

All 82 circuit clerk offices will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday for voter registration to accommodate those unable to go to their courthouse during regular weekday business hours.
Regular courthouse hours a 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The deadline for registration is Monday, Oct. 7, a change from the Saturday deadline of previous years.
An Oct. 7 postmark is acceptable for mailed registration forms.
The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 5, with a runoff Tuesday, Nov. 26 if necessary.
Lauderdale County voters with questions may call the circuit clerk's office at 601-482-9731. Additional information may be found at www.sos.ms.gov/vote.
An unofficial sample ballot for Lauderdale County appears with this article at www.meridianstar.com/elections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.