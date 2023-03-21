Bullock announces bid for county supervisor

Lauderdale County native Chris Bullock has announced he is running for county supervisor in District One.
In his election announcement, Bullock, who is running as on the Republican ticket, said he planned to support law enforcement, attract jobs and ensure access to a good education for local children.
Bullock is a graduate of Meridian High School and Meridian Community College. He went on to attend Mississippi State University - Meridian before heading to the main MSU campus in Starkville, where he graduated with a degree in public policy and administration.
“As Supervisor I’ll stand with our brave law enforcement officers and promote law and order. I’ll approve funding for necessary personnel, training and equipment to ensure a professional service and safer community. I’ll act as chief spokesperson and salesperson for Lauderdale County highlighting unique opportunities for new industries and higher paying jobs. I’ll champion good schools and good teachers who are making sure our students are on a path to employment, not government dependency,” Bullock said in his candidacy announcement. “Our goal should be to offer the right education and job training opportunities that build a skilled and qualified workforce. I’ll reduce the size and cost of government and make it accountable to you.”
Bullock said he cares deeply for the Meridian and Lauderdale County community, and this is where he and his wife, Tyler, have chosen to start their family. As supervisor, he said he will work tirelessly to improve the community and makes sure all Lauderdale County residents feel safe and secure.
