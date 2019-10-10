Absentee ballots available at circuit clerk offices

Circuit clerks in Mississippi's 82 counties are asking voters to look at their calendar to see if they have a conflict on Nov. 5 to prevent them from voting at their precinct between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. that day.
Mississippi does not have early voting, but absentee ballots are available to voters who have a legal reason to vote absentee. Being out of town for school, vacation or a conference, surgery and working during polling hours are among the reasons voters may use absentee ballots, which are available now through circuit clerks.
Voters may obtain ballots at their circuit clerks office or they may to find out more about the process if they need them mailed.
Regular courthouse hours a 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 5, with a runoff Tuesday, Nov. 26 if necessary.
Lauderdale County voters with questions may call the circuit clerk's office at 601-482-9731. Additional information may be found at www.sos.ms.gov/vote.
An unofficial sample ballot for Lauderdale County appears with this article at www.meridianstar.com/elections. An archive of election related articles are also available at that link.
