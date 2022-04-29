DECATUR — Art, baking, cheer, and theater are among the activities kids can learn at East Central Community College’s annual Kids’ College set for June 13-17 on the campus.
Kids’ College provides several daily activities for those ages 6 through 12.
Online only registration is ongoing, with a registration deadline of Friday, May 20. Registration can be completed at www.eccc.edu/continuing-education.
The cost of each class is $50 and each participant receives a Kids’ College T-shirt. Classes are nonrefundable after May 20.
Courses offered from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. each day include Art Camp (ages 9-12), Budding Bakers (ages 9-12), Cheer Camp (ages 9-12), Jewelry Making (ages 6-8), Robotics Lab (ages 6-8), Spa Camp (ages 9-12), and Theater Camp (ages 6-8).
Courses offered from 10:30 a.m. to Noon each day include Art Camp (ages 6-8), Budding Bakers (ages 6-8), Cheer Camp (ages 6-8), Jewelry Making (ages 9-12), Robotics Lab (ages 9-12), Spa Camp (ages 6-8), and Theater Camp (ages 9-12).
Check-in each day is at the college’s Burton Library.
For more information, contact Elizabeth Minter in ECCC’s Burton Library at eminter@eccc.edu or 601-635-6219.
