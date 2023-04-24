A scrumptious birthday cake and masses of balloons will take center stage Thursday as Earth’s Bounty and The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience once again collaborate on NightMarket.
This NightMarket comes with a twist since it is the fifth anniversary of The MAX. Customers can enjoy a slice of cake, creamy ice cream from Mississippi State University and an array of artisans offering unique and delicious items.
The birthday bash will take place from 5 p.m until 8 p.m. Thursday in the courtyard of The MAX, located at the corner of 22nd Avenue and Front Street.
Entertaining at the birthday celebration will be the group Couch in the Woods, delivering a mix of genres from folk music to classic rock. Beer and wine will be for sale, and The MAX will add to the birthday festivities with a signature cocktail—MAX No. 5—a concoction with a base of strawberries, lemonade and vodka.
For those wanting to munch on something while browsing, Dab’s Chicken and Waffles will be on site preparing this popular combination.
Attendees can shop at some of Earth’s Bounty’s vendors offering a wide range of projects including honey, eggs, extracts, canned goods, soaps and a variety of baked goods. Artisans representing The MAX will display items including artwork, jewelry and candles.
Artist Daniel Ethridge will offer a special painting demonstration.
After teaming up with The MAX on April 27, Earth’s Bounty will host its regular monthly festival on Saturday, May 6, at Singing Brakeman Park downtown from 8 a.m. until noon.
