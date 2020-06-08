With 498 new COVID-19 cases, Mississippi reports highest daily increase
By Erin Kelly
ekelly@themeridianstar.com
Despite decreases in hospitalizations and ventilator use statewide, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported nearly 500 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, the highest daily increase since the outbreak began.
MSDH reported six new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Monday, for a total of 785.
Records show 70 people from the county have died from COVID-19.
As of Monday, Anderson Regional Medical Center reported it was hospitalizing 16 patients who have tested positive for the virus, the lowest number of COVID-19 patients since May 4.
Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalizations.
MSDH confirmed 498 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, for a total of 17,768 and 20 additional deaths, for a total of 837 deaths statewide. The health department said nine of the deaths occurred between May 13 and June 1 and were identified from death certificate reports.
As of Saturday, records show 357 Mississippians with COVID-19 were being hospitalized, a decrease of 51 patients from the day before.
The number of patients on ventilators statewide dropped from 83 to 69 between Friday and Saturday, according to MSDH.
