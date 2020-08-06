People in Mississippi who receive unemployment benefits will have to show proof of a search for work beginning Sunday, for the week ending Aug. 15.
The change comes with the expiration Aug. 9 of a waiver granted under Executive Order 1510, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security announced. Individuals receiving unemployment benefits will have to meet the state's work search requirements.
State law requires an individual must make an active search for full-time work in order to receive unemployment insurance benefits, according to the Department of Employment Security. Self-employed individuals and individuals who receive 1099s who are filing for benefits must also meet the work search requirements to remain eligible, according to the state.
Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) defines “actively seeking work” as follows:
• You MUST be registered for work with MDES Employment Services (Mississippi Works).
• You MUST contact three (3) employers each week to apply for full time work (35 hours or more).
An application must be completed with at least one of the three employer contacts, the department states. An application is defined as any completed application or resume submitted to an employer for suitable work, either in person, via mail, or via electronic communication. The work applied for must be appropriate in light of the labor market and your skills and capabilities, according to the department.
Failure to look for, apply for, or accept suitable work will result in a denial of benefits.
A link to this information can be found at mdes.ms.gov/worksearch.
